Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Iowa, kind of like Indiana, is sometimes wrongly viewed as a land of cornfields with not much to see or do. Both states are full of surprises - with communities vibrant in culture, entertainment, history and more, offering way more to see and do than most people would imagine.

I spent some time last week exploring the Iowa town of Fairfield, a county seat in the southeastern corner of the state with a population just under 10,000. It’s a place that is green and environmentally-friendly and agricultural. It’s got an amazing art scene and a diverse collection of ethnic restaurants. It boasts the first of 1,689 endowed Carnegie Libraries. It was once dubbed “Silicorn Valley” for its abundance of software and telecom companies and it’s continued to be an entrepreneurial hub that attracts start-ups and internet businesses. It’s been visited by Oprah, Jim Caray, George Foreman, Katy Perry, Moby and other famous names. And a decade ago Smithsonian named it one of the “The 20 Best Small Towns to Visit.”

It’s eclectic and unique, a bit of tradition meshed with modern. I was there with a group of travel writers and our first night started off with candle making after dinner. The next two days followed with birding, a dairy farm tour, a wine and paint class, an art gallery visit, shopping in the downtown area, a college campus driving tour, a visit to the art center, a tour of the Carnegie Museum and lots of eating.

Candle making was a fun experience held at Scarlett & Co., a boutique that carries an assortment of accessories, clothing, handbags, home decor, permanent jewelry, trending Tik Tok items and more. It’s located in the downtown area surrounding the courthouse and a central park where we shopped at a variety of stores, many of which align with a theme of wellness with natural, eco-friendly, sustainable or recyclable products and also some homeopathic products, teas, supplements and other health-related goods. My favorite shop was the At Home Store where you could find unique, high quality tableware, kitchen products, gourmet food items, gardening accessories, children’s toys and accessories, linens and knitting and crocheting supplies.

Our birding outing was absolutely delightful. Some local birding enthusiasts joined us at Cedar Creek Trail to lend tips and binoculars and we were able to spot several birds after their songs were identified. Next up was a tour of Radiance Dairy, a small-scale 660-acre dairy that sells locally. The 150 or so cows that reside eat an organic, grass-fed diet on several rotating pastures, which is good for the cows and the soil. They’re working toward producing entirely A2 milks and are currently at about 85%. A2 milk does not contain a protein that can be hard for humans to digest. Tours can be set up by appointment. We sampled some of their cheese, too, which was fresh, creamy, delicious and made without additives, hormones or preservatives.

Before lunch we took a drive through the Maharishi Vedic City observatory. The incorporated city sits just outside Fairfield and was the first all-organic city in the county, having banned the sale of non-organic food and use of synthetic pesticides and fertilizers. It also has restrictive design requirements with all homes built in an ancient Indian architecture style called Maharishi Sthapatya Veda design. We also took a driving tour through the campus of Maharishi International University, an accredited higher learning institution of consciousness-based education that incorporates the practices of transcendental meditation and yoga. The university has its own solar plant and has a 100% vegetarian menu.

I also loved the strong presence of art, which could be found throughout the town with murals in public spaces. We also viewed works in the ICON Gallery, where work of well-known and unknown local artists hang beside Salvador Dali and Sam Francis pieces, and the Fairfield Art and Culture Center. We also participated in a lesson in watercolor along with wine and charcuterie at SOMM Wines.

I was fascinated by the history in the Carnegie Museum, housed in a former Carnegie Library, which was full of not just local history, but artifacts that had been given to the library from the Smithsonian collection after it opened.

The food scene was extremely impressive and varied for a town its size with 30+ restaurants specializing in cuisines from around the world - from Middle Eastern to Peruvian to Ethiopian to Japanese and more. On our trip I had ramen, Peruvian chicken, falafel, quiche, a burrito and a good old American burger - and that was just the tip of the iceberg. I highly recommend the veggie wraps at Depot House, the Really Fun Guy! Burger at Fishback and Stephenson Cider House, the house salad and falafel at The Hungry Camel and ramen at the Broth Lab.

For more info on the area, go to visitfairfieldiowa.com.