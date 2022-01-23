Travel: Tips for planning your 2022 vacations

Planning for vacation at the start of the year is something we’ve gotten used to over the years. In my husband’s profession as a firefighter/paramedic, the vacation calendar began getting passed around in early January. It would go to the most senior guys on shift first, who would get to pick one round of days, then it went on to the next guy. Then it would come back around for each guy to pick the remainder of their days. So, usually by late January we at least knew what days he would be off work and we could plan our family trips. Sometimes, destinations were picked at that time, and sometimes they were finalized a little later. Even if you’re not quite sure where you’re going, it’s a good habit to get into to set aside those days at the beginning of the year.