Travel: Visit military museums in the Midwest

My kids have always been interested in military history, so I’ve looked for military museums to work into the itinerary when we’ve been on road trips. I thought I’d share a few of those as we observe Veterans Day this week. They’ve run the gamut from small volunteer-run one-room exhibits to large-scale state-of-the-art spots.
One that was very interesting was the Rock Island Arsenal Museum. It is the Army’s second oldest museum and housed on an activity military facility in Rock Island, Illinois. The museum opened in 1905 and holds a large collection of weapons and gives an overview of the history of the Rock Island Arsenal. Besides visiting the museum, the kids had fun checking out the PX and some of the military vehicles that were out on display at a park. The museum is currently closed for renovations and expected to re-open next summer.
The Illinois State Military Museum is a small museum in Springfield that I visited with my middle son. It focuses on preserving the heritage of the Illinois National Guard. Besides a number of historical items on display, there are also encampments that take place there so you have a chance to see living history as well on occasion.
The Civil War Museum in Kenosha is an impressive state-of-the-art museum that tells the story of the war from the perspective of people in the seven states of the upper middle west, from where more than a million men were sent to serve in the Union Army. It’s located at a beautiful spot on the lakefront and next to the Kenosha Public Museum, which has free admission so I've added a stop at that museum when we have gone there.
My kids also really liked the Russel Military Museum in Zion, Illinois, which has a large outdoor area with over 300 vehicles, including helicopters, tanks, jeeps and more. It’s close to the Wisconsin border, so you could hit this museum and the Civil War Museum in Kenosha in one day.
Another military museum my family enjoyed was the Camp Atterbury Museum, which also has an outdoor veterans memorial. Located just outside of Camp Atterbury in Edinburgh, Indiana, it covers the history of the military base and has military equipment dating back to World War II.
On a trip last year to Frankenmuth, Michigan, we stoped at the Michigan Heroes Museum, which honors the state’s military and space heroes and was quite interesting to make our way though.
Probably my favorite of the military museums we’ve been to is the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Dayton, Ohio. I’d been there three years ago on a trip with my aunt and I knew I had to get back there with my kids. The following year during spring break we took a trip to Ohio and made a stop there.
The place is massive and you could easily spend a full day there. It is the oldest and largest military aviation museum in the world, with more than 360 aircraft and missiles on display. My favorite part was being able to go inside some of the presidential planes.
There’s so much to see there and it covers aviation history from the beginning. It’s located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and they host a number of events and traveling memorials.
Next year in June, you can view the Traveling WWII Memorial wall and the Traveling Korean War “The Forgotten War” Memorial. A traveling tribute wall dedicated to Vietnam Veterans will follow in August.