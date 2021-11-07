Travel: Visit military museums in the Midwest

My kids have always been interested in military history, so I’ve looked for military museums to work into the itinerary when we’ve been on road trips. I thought I’d share a few of those as we observe Veterans Day this week. They’ve run the gamut from small volunteer-run one-room exhibits to large-scale state-of-the-art spots.

One that was very interesting was the Rock Island Arsenal Museum. It is the Army’s second oldest museum and housed on an activity military facility in Rock Island, Illinois. The museum opened in 1905 and holds a large collection of weapons and gives an overview of the history of the Rock Island Arsenal. Besides visiting the museum, the kids had fun checking out the PX and some of the military vehicles that were out on display at a park. The museum is currently closed for renovations and expected to re-open next summer.

The Illinois State Military Museum is a small museum in Springfield that I visited with my middle son. It focuses on preserving the heritage of the Illinois National Guard. Besides a number of historical items on display, there are also encampments that take place there so you have a chance to see living history as well on occasion.