Travel: Visit museums in your own back yard, like the Museum at Lassen's Resort

I love to travel around the Midwest and explore new places, but I’ve also learned that you should never overlook places close to home.
Make it a point to seek out attractions that are in your own back yard and spend some time getting to know the area around your home better. It’s not uncommon for someone to live in the same place for decades and never learn anything about the history of that town.
When I moved to my current community almost 30 years ago, I got interested in local history via a sweet, elderly next door neighbor who was the original owner of her home. She talked about what the town was like decades ago and encouraged me to visit the local historical museum, which was located just down the street and where she volunteered.
I took her advice and after she passed away, I started volunteering there. I was fascinated and soon published my first book, “Images of America: Lansing, IL” and followed with two other local history books.
I was too young to remember the visit, but my parents told the story so many times of how I got up on a chair and opened the door and let myself out of the cabin we were staying in. When they discovered I was gone, they all ran out looking for me and found me at the top of a tall slide on a nearby playground. From then on a common family phrase was, “Make sure you lock the door so Carrie doesn’t get out.”
Aside from that early family vacation and a handful of trips to The Lighthouse Restaurant, I knew nothing about Cedar Lake until my recent visit to The Museum at Lassen’s Resort. It previously was called Lake of the Red Cedars Museum, and I had been meaning to get there for very long time.
The museum reopened in May on the 100th anniversary of the date that the building opened as a resort following a renovation and renaming. It includes the seven room “The Story of Cedar Lake” exhibit that covers Cedar Lake from its glacial formation to its formation as a resort town and residential community. The building originally had been situated on the other side of the lake and was relocated and opened as a resort.
It was fascinating to learn about the big business of ice harvesting at the lake that helped refrigerate meat from the Chicago Stockyards for railroad transporting.
The front porch faces out onto the lake and is lined with inviting rocking chairs, so it’s not just an educational destination, but one where you can sit and relax and really visualize what the property must have been like a century ago as nostalgic music plays through speakers.
Mark your calendar and plan to spend a little time exploring the museum and learning a little more about the town. The museum is open from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. It also is open from 3 to 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month when the Cedar Lake Farmer’s Market is taking place.
Consider visiting between July 26 and 30 when the Cedar Lake Historical Association & Hesston Steam Museum will be offering daily trips on an authentic 1920 steamboat. For more information, visit lassensresort.org.