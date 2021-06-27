Travel: Visit museums in your own back yard, like the Museum at Lassen's Resort

I love to travel around the Midwest and explore new places, but I’ve also learned that you should never overlook places close to home.

Make it a point to seek out attractions that are in your own back yard and spend some time getting to know the area around your home better. It’s not uncommon for someone to live in the same place for decades and never learn anything about the history of that town.

When I moved to my current community almost 30 years ago, I got interested in local history via a sweet, elderly next door neighbor who was the original owner of her home. She talked about what the town was like decades ago and encouraged me to visit the local historical museum, which was located just down the street and where she volunteered.

I took her advice and after she passed away, I started volunteering there. I was fascinated and soon published my first book, “Images of America: Lansing, IL” and followed with two other local history books.