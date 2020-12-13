Travel: We'll all miss traveling to see family this Christmas

This year each of the six siblings will be celebrating at home with their own children. Two of my siblings have one child. My sister has a boy and a girl. My brother has three daughters (who are now all moms!). One sister has two girls and two boys. They all have spouses they are spending the holiday with.

My dad resides with my sister in central Illinois with four kids. Sadly, we lost my mom in October, after she suffered a stroke, and her absence will be felt and will make the holiday a little lonelier.

At my house, there are seven of us. My husband is a firefighter paramedic who pretty much every year has had to work either Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, and that is happening again this year. We will enjoy the time he is home, though. Our sons are 26, 21, 19, 17 and 15. Santa still leaves stockings full of goodies and we spend Christmas day opening presents.

Christmas Day was traditionally spent with my in-laws, but after my father-in-law passed away in 2013 and my mother-in-law moved to Missouri, those large family gatherings with his siblings and parents were a thing of the past. One sister is now in Florida.