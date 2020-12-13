Travel: We'll all miss traveling to see family this Christmas

Like many other families, ours will be staying home this year. It will be the first year ever that we won’t be gathering with extended family.
It’s sad and unfortunate, but necessary this year. As someone who is still on the mend from COVID, 41 days after my symptoms first appeared, I am all for the idea of staying home for the holidays.
As a child, our holiday gatherings meant that our older siblings, who no longer lived at home, would make their way back for Christmas. As they began to have children, the gatherings got larger.
Once we were all adults and mom and dad were empty nesters, the kids starting hosting. We spent some Christmases at my sister’s home in Elmwood Park, and when she moved to a larger home in Geneva, Illinois, she became the default host.
She’s since moved to Arizona, and we haven’t been able to spend a Christmas with her since the move.
There were a few years that I hosted at my home. We’ve also gathered at my sister’s house in Mackinaw in central Illinois. And in recent years we’ve celebrated at my sister’s house in Woodridge, Illinois. And a time or two my commute meant I only had to head down to my brother’s house — for about 25 years he lived just eight houses down from me on the same street.
Our family’s Christmas celebration always happened on Christmas Eve.
This year each of the six siblings will be celebrating at home with their own children. Two of my siblings have one child. My sister has a boy and a girl. My brother has three daughters (who are now all moms!). One sister has two girls and two boys. They all have spouses they are spending the holiday with.
My dad resides with my sister in central Illinois with four kids. Sadly, we lost my mom in October, after she suffered a stroke, and her absence will be felt and will make the holiday a little lonelier.
At my house, there are seven of us. My husband is a firefighter paramedic who pretty much every year has had to work either Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, and that is happening again this year. We will enjoy the time he is home, though. Our sons are 26, 21, 19, 17 and 15. Santa still leaves stockings full of goodies and we spend Christmas day opening presents.
Christmas Day was traditionally spent with my in-laws, but after my father-in-law passed away in 2013 and my mother-in-law moved to Missouri, those large family gatherings with his siblings and parents were a thing of the past. One sister is now in Florida.
The others spend Christmas with their own kids or extended family. So, in recent years Christmas Day has been a day we have pretty much spent at home — just the seven of us. When we were gathering with the in-laws, we’d be heading to Dolton or South Holland or Bartlett or McHenry or Munster.
But this will be the year that we won’t have to fill our gas tank and head out for a long drive — sometimes in some snow if we are lucky enough to have a white Christmas.
