Travel: Whiting’s Lakefront is a local gem worth exploring

I love being around water and it always seems to sooth me, but there’s something about being near a large body of water that you can’t see all the way across that instills such a sense of calm in me. I like being around small lakes, ponds, rivers and creeks, but nothing compares to being on the shores of a huge body of water like Lake Michigan and staring out to see nothing but blue. Blue is my favorite color and I love when I can gaze out and see two different shades coming together and nothing else — a light shade of blue in the sky hitting a darker hue from the water with maybe a few white clouds dotting the landscape and nothing else. There’s nothing else in the way. Just blue as far as you can see.

For this reason, I love to be there just to take a breath and look out and focus on just that blue backdrop ahead. I also find it incredibly beautiful that I can then look to either side and see something completely different. While looking out from the lakefront, I see a Chicago skyline to my left and an industrial skyline to my right. And I feel like this tiny little part of a world between a big city and a big lake and big industry.