Travel: Whiting’s Lakefront is a local gem worth exploring

I love to travel. I love to make my way around the Midwest seeing new things. I love to encourage others to visit areas they haven’t been to before and make suggestions on what they could see and do there.
But I am also a big advocate of finding things to explore close to home. You can often find something in your own back yard that you have never given attention to before, and if you broaden that search to surrounding communities, you’ll no doubt find gems that you didn’t know existed.
Once you do visit a new place, you might find you just feel at home or at peace there. You might find something that draws you to come back. Maybe you discover something exciting about it that turns it into a place that you visit regularly.I call such spots my “happy places.” I have a handful of them. Besides at home with my family, the place at the top of my list of happy places will always be Wrigley Field. There are so many memories I have from being there, and it’s one place I can go to that the second I step through the gates all the troubles in the world melt away. I can escape whatever stressors have been nagging at me and just be in the moment when I’m there. It’s magical and no other place stirs the same kind of emotions.
I decided recently, though, which place should be designated in my number two spot on my list of happy places. It would be Whiting Lakefront Park and Whihala Beach in Whiting. I do get in my car to travel there, but I never leave the Region. There’s so much to love about this destination.
I love being around water and it always seems to sooth me, but there’s something about being near a large body of water that you can’t see all the way across that instills such a sense of calm in me. I like being around small lakes, ponds, rivers and creeks, but nothing compares to being on the shores of a huge body of water like Lake Michigan and staring out to see nothing but blue. Blue is my favorite color and I love when I can gaze out and see two different shades coming together and nothing else — a light shade of blue in the sky hitting a darker hue from the water with maybe a few white clouds dotting the landscape and nothing else. There’s nothing else in the way. Just blue as far as you can see.
For this reason, I love to be there just to take a breath and look out and focus on just that blue backdrop ahead. I also find it incredibly beautiful that I can then look to either side and see something completely different. While looking out from the lakefront, I see a Chicago skyline to my left and an industrial skyline to my right. And I feel like this tiny little part of a world between a big city and a big lake and big industry.
I’ve enjoyed going there for years to spend time on the beach and swim in the water, and after the Whiting Lakefront Park was completed, I started enjoying that stretch of lakefront even more. In the early days of the pandemic, when we needed to stay at home or stay far apart when we went outside, I took walks almost daily. I got tired of walking the same streets in my neighborhood and starting driving to places that were pretty and relaxing — area parks and forest preserves and places where there was water. I made several visits to Whiting to walk by the water at Whiting Lakefront Park. There is plenty of paved walkway, a pier, a gazebo, a park, a garden, some benches and a couple swinging benches. It gave me an opportunity to get out of the house for a bit without being close to other people, time to think and allowed me to get some steps in.
Whiting has a lot of good restaurants and sometimes I would pick up some food and take it over to the lakefront to enjoy with a lovely view. I’d recommend Whiting Lakefront Park and Whihala Beach as a place for anyone who wants to get some exercise, capture some pretty pictures, meditate, stick their toes in some sand or just relax on a bench and enjoy a sunny day.