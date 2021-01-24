Travel: Winter can be the ideal time to travel in the Midwest

For many years early in my marriage and when my kids were small, i avoided winter getaways. Summer just seemed like natural travel season and once the weather got chillier and outdoor attractions closed, it didn’t seem as much fun to hit the road.

I am not of fan of being cold and wrestling with a bitter wind, and I have never liked having to bundle up. It was always (and still is) a pain to get wrapped up in layers until I resembled Randy, Ralphie’s little brother in the movie “A Christmas Story,” unable to move my arms and with just a sliver of my face visible. Then within seconds I end up sweating because of the mounds of fabric I’ve entangled myself in.

And when I had babies and toddlers, it was such an ordeal to buckle them in and out — undressing them before buckling them and then wrapping them up again each time we got out of the car. Also, depending on where we were traveling to, it was unknown what the road conditions may be like. You might be driving in a blizzard or end up in a small town where plowing just isn't the biggest priority.