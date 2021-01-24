Travel: Winter can be the ideal time to travel in the Midwest

For many years early in my marriage and when my kids were small, i avoided winter getaways. Summer just seemed like natural travel season and once the weather got chillier and outdoor attractions closed, it didn’t seem as much fun to hit the road.
I am not of fan of being cold and wrestling with a bitter wind, and I have never liked having to bundle up. It was always (and still is) a pain to get wrapped up in layers until I resembled Randy, Ralphie’s little brother in the movie “A Christmas Story,” unable to move my arms and with just a sliver of my face visible. Then within seconds I end up sweating because of the mounds of fabric I’ve entangled myself in.
And when I had babies and toddlers, it was such an ordeal to buckle them in and out — undressing them before buckling them and then wrapping them up again each time we got out of the car. Also, depending on where we were traveling to, it was unknown what the road conditions may be like. You might be driving in a blizzard or end up in a small town where plowing just isn't the biggest priority.
Fortunately, I did get over my reluctance to travel during the winter months. I learned that there are so many advantages. Crowds are typically smaller. Hotel rooms are often less expensive. Parking is usually easier. If you’re traveling some place where there is snow, you have beautiful landscapes to look at. Even if there’s no snow on the ground, the trees being bare makes it possible to see more birds and more of the sky. The cold air can be invigorating. Also, is there a better time for a getaway than when the skies are dreary and the days are dark and you’re spending so much time cooped up at home?
In recent years, I’ve enjoyed starting the new year off with at least one short trip — just an overnighter or weekend getaway. Sometimes it is to an area that has some fun winter activities to offer, like tubing, sledding or skiing. Sometimes it’s a place that has nice indoor attractions worth visiting and we’re often some of the only visitors — especially if we visit on a weekday. Other times it’s a bit of shopping and some down time spent at the hotel or inn.
Winter trips have varied — from romantic getaways with my husband to a sisters’ weekend with my siblings to family trips full of children’s museums, water parks, indoor playgrounds and arcades.
While it isn’t advisable to travel by plane these days and spend time confined to the cabin of a plane or waiting in lines at an airport, road trips give the you freedom to spread out in your vehicle, take off your mask and turn up the tunes. And right now — in the middle of the winter season — can be a great time to plan a road trip and make some memories.