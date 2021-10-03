Travel: Wrigleyville getaway offers variety of things to do

I’ve spent a lot of time in the Lakeview neighborhood of Chicago over the years — particularly the sub-neighborhood of Wrigleyville. I’m a die-hard Cubs fan and my sister has been a season ticket holder for two decades, so I’ve been to more games than I can count. I’ve been a Cubs fan since birth, born into it from a father who grew up in a central Illinois town where Cardinals fans were as common as Cubs fans, but who fell in love with the boys in blue from the north side while listening to their 1945 World Series on the radio as a 9-year-old.
Although I’ve been to the area many times, I’d never stayed overnight there. There really weren’t options for lodging right by the ballpark until Airbnb took off and Hotel Zachary opened in 2018.
Hotel Zachary is 173-room boutique hotel, located on north Clark Street overlooking historic Wrigley Field and Gallagher Way. It was inspired by the designs of world-renowned Wrigley Field architect and Chicagoan Zachary Taylor Davis. It’s part of Marriott International and a member of the Tribute Portfolio managed by Pivot Hotels & Resorts.
So, when I made plans to head to Wrigley Field this past week after their last home game of the season to attend Season Ticket Holder Family Day, it seemed the perfect time to pay a visit to Hotel Zachary.
Parking can be tricky in that neighborhood so we opted for valet parking, which worked out perfectly. I took my preferred scenic route north on Lake Shore Drive, exited at Addison, drove a few blocks and arrived at my destination at Addison and Clark. You enter the hotel into a large two-story foyer with West Town Bakery to your left and Mordecai Restaurant & Bar to your right. Mordecai is named for Mordecai Brown, an elite pitcher for the Cubs in the early 1900s who had lost part of two fingers in a farm-machinery accident, earning him the name “Three Finger Brown” and giving him the ability to throw a wicked curveball that perplexed batters who had seen nothing like it before.
The lobby and check-in desk are on the second floor, along with The Bar at Hotel Zachary and the patio, which faces Wrigley Field. The library lounge is a super cozy spot with a fireplace and comfy seating and a billiards table. The guest rooms are sleek with modern, upscale touches and artwork that includes historic player photos and original ballpark drawings.The overall design is a perfect blend of elevated contemporary decor with nods to history throughout.
We enjoyed our fourth floor room overlooking the Friendly Confines and Gallagher Way, where a number of activities take place, from markets to yoga classes to movies on the big screen. We had a lovely meal at The Bar (the curated menu comes from the chef of Mordecai for the time being, as the hotel’s kitchen has not re-opened yet due to the pandemic.) We started off with some high-quality cocktails and tried the delicious spinach and hearts of palm dip, a magnificent cheese board, wagyu beef tartare and steak frites. I’m still thinking about the burger I passed up — the Mordecai Burger of slagel beef, coopers cheese and house aioli — and that will for sure be what I get next time I go for a game.
In the morning there was a breakfast buffet available off the lobby with smoked salmon, breakfast sandwiches, yogurt parfait, pastries and more. Also within the building are additional dining options at Big Star, Smoke Daddy, Hush Money and Swift & Son’s Tavern featuring award winning James Beard, Michelin and Bib Gourmand chefs. Across the street in Gallagher Way are additional options of Budweiser Brickhouse Tavern and Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream.
The hotel is also pet friendly, so plan on bringing your four-legged friends along. A board in the lobby had the names of the special canine guests as well as treats and a water bowl and you can request pet beds, too. Many of the eateries in the area have outdoor seating where dogs are welcome, too.
You’ll also find a 24-hour fitness center and special weekly events like Bubbles & Beats on Thursday evenings with DJ, sparkling cocktails and elevated champagne selections and Friday Flight Fix from 5-8 p.m weekly with half off flights of beer wine or cocktails, including a popular old fashioned flight to sip and sample your way through the beverage menu.
Lakeview is a lively neighborhood lined with sports bars galore, a diverse mix of eateries and fun nightlife venues. You could walk up and down Clark and find almost any kind of food you could be craving in a variety of unique dining spots, both indoor and outdoor. You’ll also find a great theatre scene with dozens of theaters within Lakeview. And of course, you’re just a short walk from the beaches, lakefront parks of Lake Michigan and Belmont Harbor. The Red Line has a stop at Addison right in front of the ballpark, so should you want to venture into the Loop, it’s super easy to do so.
For more information on the hotel, visit hotelzachary.com. For more on things to do and where to eat in Chicago’s neighborhoods, go to choosechicago.com.