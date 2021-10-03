Travel: Wrigleyville getaway offers variety of things to do

I’ve spent a lot of time in the Lakeview neighborhood of Chicago over the years — particularly the sub-neighborhood of Wrigleyville. I’m a die-hard Cubs fan and my sister has been a season ticket holder for two decades, so I’ve been to more games than I can count. I’ve been a Cubs fan since birth, born into it from a father who grew up in a central Illinois town where Cardinals fans were as common as Cubs fans, but who fell in love with the boys in blue from the north side while listening to their 1945 World Series on the radio as a 9-year-old.

Although I’ve been to the area many times, I’d never stayed overnight there. There really weren’t options for lodging right by the ballpark until Airbnb took off and Hotel Zachary opened in 2018.

Hotel Zachary is 173-room boutique hotel, located on north Clark Street overlooking historic Wrigley Field and Gallagher Way. It was inspired by the designs of world-renowned Wrigley Field architect and Chicagoan Zachary Taylor Davis. It’s part of Marriott International and a member of the Tribute Portfolio managed by Pivot Hotels & Resorts.

So, when I made plans to head to Wrigley Field this past week after their last home game of the season to attend Season Ticket Holder Family Day, it seemed the perfect time to pay a visit to Hotel Zachary.