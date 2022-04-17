Travel: You can learn a lot from small town memorials

This week I wanted to bring up something that might not immediately come to mind as you plan travel or day trips - and that is recognizing local fallen heroes and visiting memorials.

On a lot of road trips I’ve done, there have been stops at memorials included. Sometimes they are part of a pre-determined itinerary and sometimes we stumble upon them and take time to view them, read inscribed names and photograph them. There have been a number of memorials that have stuck with me - honoring military members, first responders or victims of untimely deaths. One that really had an impact on me was one in Nashville, Indiana called “Soaring” that was created to draw attention to the 22 veteran suicides that happen daily in this country.

While places like the 9/11 Memorial in New York, Pearl Harbor National Memorial and Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum see thousands of visitors each year and larger state memorials get a steady flow of visitors or may be the site of larger events, there are many memorials in small towns that a lot of people in their communities don’t even know about.

I’m writing this column after spending the day around Lansing, Illinois on a significant day that has come to be known as Lansing Fallen Heroes Memorial Day. Over the years I’ve written many times about two young men from Lansing who both died very young in the line of duty in protecting others - Lansing Police Officer Kenneth Novak and LCPL Phil Martini. One day it hit me that both of them died on the same day, April 8, in separate years. I contacted then-Mayor Norm Abbott and worked with him on creating a proclamation to designate the date as "Lansing Fallen Heroes Memorial Day" and each year since then the village board has recognized the date at a formal meeting, which helps to bring awareness to the community of the sacrifices of these two heroes.

I didn’t know either of these men, but came to know their families and know a lot of people who knew them and have shared stories and memories with me. Within those circles there are remembrances around this time each year when they are honored. Those who knew them visit sites around town that help to keep their memory alive, they remember them on social media, they lift a glass and toast to them, they remember them in quiet conversations among friends or in private thoughts of their own. Around town are places where plaques hang, trees are planted and their names and photos are displayed.

LCPL Martini’s name is among those on the Lansing Veterans Memorial at the Lansing Municipal Airport. He was killed by sniper fire on April 8, 2004 while serving in Anbar Province in Iraq. He was 24.

Novak is recognized at the police station with his badge number displayed throughout the department on vehicles and apparel. The site where he died on April 8, 1992 on the north side of town is marked with a memorial. He was killed while investigating a suspicious vehicle. He was 27.

The Lansing Historical Society’s museum in the Lansing Public Library has stayed open for the full day each year on April 8 to allow the public to view exhibits on both men. Curator Barb Dust has done a wonderful job of compiling items, photos and articles. She’s also expanded it in recent years to include displays on fallen heroes from earlier generations - those who were lost serving in Vietnam and World War II.

Each year I man the museum for a short time and greet visitors. It’s always nice to see how many people in law enforcement stop in - sometimes it’s been the officers on duty that day, officers who served alongside Novak, retired personnel and even officers from other departments. People who were neighbors of the two men or school classmates or teachers or people whose children were the same age and knew them as kids. And then there are always a few strangers who make their way in and learn about two heroes they had never heard of before. While I’m there I watch news coverage of Novak's death and listen to a CD of songs he had recorded - he was a talented guitarist, singer and songwriter.

Since this year was the 30th anniversary of his death, a memorial service was held at 172nd & Oak, the location where Novak was killed. Dozens of officers and other spectators stood in the rain as they remembered a young man who always wanted to be a police officer, was always eager to learn more and was a good friend to his fellow officers. At this point 30 years later, there are no longer any active officers who were on the department at the time and that makes events like this all the more important - so that newer generations can know his story.

At the time of Novak’s death, I was a newlywed who had lived in Lansing less than a year. This year my oldest son is 27, the same age Novak was at the time of his death. At the time Martini was killed I had four young kids and was organizing PTA projects sending care packages and letters and drawing from students to local soldiers, among them the two friends of Martini's that he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp with. I now have sons in that age range and have seen several of their friends head off to serve in different branches of the military. I felt the community losses of both men at the time they happened and I have continued to, especially as I moved into the age range their mothers were when they lost their sons.

I'll continue to visit memorials, both on road trips around the country and in making my way around the Region in my day-to-day activities. I hope you'll take time to explore some, too.

Exhibits at the Lansing Historical Society on Novak and Martini will be on display through the end of April.

