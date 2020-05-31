Travelers are antsy and apprehensive as country slowly reopens

As one who travels throughout the Midwest often, the whole stay-at-home/quarantine/shutdown time stirs up a number of feelings. I had been on a trip to Wisconsin the weekend before we went into stay-at-home mode. That weekend, I had a foodie-overnight to Chicago planned that was put on hold as restaurants closed.
And several trips since then have been cancelled — a trip to Minneapolis to finally see Prince’s home and spend some time with my aunt, a work trip to Indianapolis to attend an event with other travel writers and representatives of visitors bureaus, a side trip to Fort Wayne, a spring break visit to St. Louis and overnights at a couple resorts and inns.
I had planned a trip to Cincinnati with my oldest son early in June to see the Cubs play the Reds and meet up with some baseball-loving cousins from Kentucky who are Reds fans. That trip is also obviously on the chopping block. A few vacation days were blocked out at the start of the year in mid-June for a trip, and I’m contemplating if we should go and where we’ll go if we venture out.
In the travel writer circles I’m in, there’s been a lot of discussion in online groups about future travels. Several are in an older age bracket that puts them at higher risk for contracting COVID-19; others have underlying health conditions that are causing them to forego all travel. Some have expressed that they don’t plan to travel at all for the rest of the year. Others have small children and they are itching to get out after about 10 weeks of e-learning and being confined to their homes with active kids. They're searching for ways to travel safely. Everyone has safety in mind and is trying to figure out how to navigate this new world we find ourselves living in.
Those with children that I’m hearing from are planning to alter travel to do more outdoor activities — going to campgrounds and state parks where it may be easier to social distance, rather than resuming visits to indoor attractions and museums that are following guidelines as to capacity, requiring the purchase of tickets for specific dates and time slots. I now have teenagers, but I remember the days of traveling with several small kids. It can be hard to adhere to a strict itinerary — being at a certain place at a certain time and staying for just a small window. Flexibility is something that can make a trip with small kids much more enjoyable.
For myself, I don’t have any definite travel plans on the calendar as of yet. There’s still so many unknowns. Will attractions be re-opening and will we feel safe going to them? We don’t know when our teenagers will be back to working full schedules, and that’s something we have to consider when making travel plans. Should we look for more outdoor activities — but will everyone be doing the same, making it difficult to practice social distancing?
Are the costs going to rise due to the limited capacities and extra resources needed, or will prices dip to entice visitors? Will I feel compelled to carry an arsenal of cleaning supplies and wipe down hotel rooms myself with antibacterial wipes or trust that it’s already been done thoroughly by staff? Will I have a hard time finding open restrooms if traveling somewhere where things are slow to re-open? There are so many variables, so many uncertainties, so many questions.
I, like many others, am both antsy and anxious to get out and travel again, yet I'm apprehensive. I’m wanting to support the businesses and restaurants that have been struggling, but want to do so in the safest of ways. I’m starting to test the waters and have done a little bit of shopping, and I had breakfast in a real restaurant dining room this past week. We’re all easing into the new normal and doing it at our own pace.
