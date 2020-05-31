Travelers are antsy and apprehensive as country slowly reopens

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As one who travels throughout the Midwest often, the whole stay-at-home/quarantine/shutdown time stirs up a number of feelings. I had been on a trip to Wisconsin the weekend before we went into stay-at-home mode. That weekend, I had a foodie-overnight to Chicago planned that was put on hold as restaurants closed.

And several trips since then have been cancelled — a trip to Minneapolis to finally see Prince’s home and spend some time with my aunt, a work trip to Indianapolis to attend an event with other travel writers and representatives of visitors bureaus, a side trip to Fort Wayne, a spring break visit to St. Louis and overnights at a couple resorts and inns.

I had planned a trip to Cincinnati with my oldest son early in June to see the Cubs play the Reds and meet up with some baseball-loving cousins from Kentucky who are Reds fans. That trip is also obviously on the chopping block. A few vacation days were blocked out at the start of the year in mid-June for a trip, and I’m contemplating if we should go and where we’ll go if we venture out.