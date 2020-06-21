Venturing out for a day trip in St. Joseph County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When the stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 outbreak went into effect, travel came to a screeching halt. I’d spend the weekend before at a resort in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, and that was the last trip. I’ve not traveled anywhere since where I’ve stayed overnight. And it will probably be a few more weeks before I do so.

However, I’ve been itching to see something different than the walls of my home and the outdoor spaces nearby where I go for walks. My husband and I celebrated a wedding anniversary last week, and I thought it would be a good time for our first date out in a restaurant since we began hunkering down at home in mid-March. I picked a place for lunch that I’ve had on my list for quite some time, Moser’s Austrian Cafe in New Carlisle.

My father-in-law, who passed away in 2013, was born in Germany and grew up in Berlin. So, he introduced me to German cuisine and there are a handful of German restaurants in the Chicago area we visited over the years. I became a big fan of wiener schnitzel, kartoffelpuffer (potato pancakes), sauerbraten (marinated roast), kassler rippchen (smoked pork chops), sauerkraut, pickled red cabbage, knockwurst, weisswurst and other German specialties. A couple of years ago, Moser’s popped up on my Facebook screen and I knew we’d have to pay the place a visit.