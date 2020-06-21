Venturing out for a day trip in St. Joseph County

When the stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 outbreak went into effect, travel came to a screeching halt. I’d spend the weekend before at a resort in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, and that was the last trip. I’ve not traveled anywhere since where I’ve stayed overnight. And it will probably be a few more weeks before I do so.
However, I’ve been itching to see something different than the walls of my home and the outdoor spaces nearby where I go for walks. My husband and I celebrated a wedding anniversary last week, and I thought it would be a good time for our first date out in a restaurant since we began hunkering down at home in mid-March. I picked a place for lunch that I’ve had on my list for quite some time, Moser’s Austrian Cafe in New Carlisle.
My father-in-law, who passed away in 2013, was born in Germany and grew up in Berlin. So, he introduced me to German cuisine and there are a handful of German restaurants in the Chicago area we visited over the years. I became a big fan of wiener schnitzel, kartoffelpuffer (potato pancakes), sauerbraten (marinated roast), kassler rippchen (smoked pork chops), sauerkraut, pickled red cabbage, knockwurst, weisswurst and other German specialties. A couple of years ago, Moser’s popped up on my Facebook screen and I knew we’d have to pay the place a visit.
I called to see if I’d need reservations for two for a weekday lunch and was told it wouldn’t be necessary (for larger groups and on weekends or for dinner you will want to call ahead). I didn’t tell hubby where we were going, just that I was surprising him with a lunch date to celebrate our anniversary.
We loved our meal at Moser’s. Run by Austrian native Werner Moser, the restaurant has been in its current location in a beautiful corner building that looks to date back to the late 1800s for several years. Prior to that it was located a few doors down, originally opening in 1999.
The menu had many of my favorites, and I’ll definitely have to head back for sure to try more. We split a portabella schnitzel for an appetizer that was served on top of a bed of spinach and drizzled with a pesto sauce. It was a lovely start to lunch. Then we had appetizer number two — a hot wurst platter. We got the small size, which came with four sausages — bratwurst, depreziner, thueringer and weisswurst with German mustard, marbled rye bread with an olive spread and a giant pretzel. The large order comes with two of everything.
I tried a couple of bites of hubby’s ribeye soup, which was delicious, and then had a schnitzel sandwich for lunch. It was perfect — pounded nice and thin and super crispy. You had a choice of sides, and I picked potato pancakes, which were served the traditional way with sour cream and apple sauce. I paired my meal with a Steigl Radler Raspberry, which was a perfect refreshing summer drink.
The other side of the building houses Carlisle Coffee & Sweets, and I had to get some homemade desserts to take home. They have apple strudel, German chocolate cake, cannoli and other goodies, as well as a full case of handmade chocolates. Gelato also is available.
I’d never been in New Carlisle and immediately loved the adorable historic area that runs for a couple of blocks and has some nice murals on the sides of a couple buildings. After we ate, we went for a walk, marveling at the many historic homes. There’s a nice open park on the main street, Memorial Park, which we walked around. As we were leaving town, we passed a really cool home up on a hill. Once home, I looked it up and saw that it was built in 1860 for Jeremiah Service, a German immigrant who taught school and manufactured bricks at Hudson Lake. It had been designated as a single-site historic district. It had been part of a local historical society until recently with tours, teas and event rentals, but it was recently sold.
Next we went to Mishawaka, where we drove around a bit and stopped at a river side park. We decided we’d also have dinner before heading home and visited Evil Czech Brewery and Public House. We had a good meal of meatloaf, potatoes and elotes in the dining room. There’s also a sizable outdoor beer garden there to enjoy al fresco dining.
Our day was just a reminder that travel doesn’t always have to mean heading several hours away for multiple days. There’s a lot of traveling that can be done in just a day and there’s always more to explore without going too far from home.
