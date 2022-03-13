World's first black world-champion cyclist honored

A recently opened exhibit at the Indiana State Museum in Indianapolis will highlight the life and legacy of legendary cyclist Marshall “Major” Taylor. “Major Taylor: Fastest Cyclist in the World,” is an interactive experience covering the life and career of the champion bicycle racer and Indianapolis native. The exhibit, which is included with regular admission, opened March 5 and runs through Oct. 23.

Taylor was born in 1878 in Marion County and became the first black world-champion professional cyclist. Racing history in Indianapolis encompasses not only auto racing, but has a unique two-wheel racing history, as well. Taylor won the U.S. sprint championship in 1899 and 1900 and set numerous world records, becoming an inspiring figure for other athletes facing racial discrimination. His success on the race track paved the way for other minority athletes in their quest for racial and social justice.

Taylor’s nickname of “Major” came to be because he wore a military uniform when he performed tricks and stunts outside an Indianapolis bike shop to attract business. He was just a teen when he became a world-class bicycle rider and moved to Worcester, Massachusetts in 1895 to escape “whites only” tracks of Indianapolis.

Three years later he had seven world records to his credit. With his world championship titles in 1899 and 1900 he became only the second black man to win a championship in any sport behind boxer George “Little Chocolate” Dixon. In 1898, Taylor won 29 races, finished second nine times and third 11 times. From 1901-1903, he had 113 first-place finishes and was second 48 times.

“Half a century before Jackie Robinson, Major Taylor was breaking barriers as a champion cyclist,” said Cathy Ferree, president and CEO of the Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites. “His achievements are all the more remarkable given the racism he faced in Indianapolis and elsewhere. Our hope with this exhibit is twofold – that Major Taylor is appropriately remembered and honored for his achievements and that we can help Indianapolis continue to build a bicycle culture that would make Major Taylor proud.”

The 7,000-square-foot interactive experience tells Taylor’s story in-depth. The experience takes visitors into the training room to learn more about Taylor’s exercise regimen and diet, giving insight into how he developed his speed and agility.

It also delves into the pervasive racism that Taylor faced on and off the track, being excluded and denied dining and lodging accommodations where his white counterparts were welcome. Guests can hear from great contemporary cyclists Justin Williams and Indiana University graduate Rahsaan Bahati about how Taylor’s story serves as inspiration to a new generation.

The exhibit also explores bicycle design and has hands-on components that allow visitors to tinker with bikes and bike parts and test skills and times on stationary bikes. Taylor’s bicycle is on display, on loan from the United States Bicycling Hall of Fame in Davis, California. Related artifacts are also included from the museum collection donated to the Indiana State Museum in 1988 by Taylor’s daughter Rita Sydney Taylor Brown and you can view trophies, scrapbooks, letters and postcards.

Taylor’s story “should inspire us to talk and think about who rides bicycles, test our athletic skills, tinker with bike design and mechanics or just discover the joy of riding free and going where we like,” said Kisha Tandy, the state museum’s curator of social history and curator for the exhibit. For more information, visit indianamuseum.org.

Indianapolis is also home to the Major Taylor Velodrome, which is one of only a handful of operating velodromes (an arena for track cycling) in the country. It is owned by the Indianapolis Parks and Recreation Department and is operated by Marian University. For more info, visit indycycloplex.com. A new five-story mural honoring Taylor was also painted recently on the side of a downtown building and is worth seeking out to complete your visit.

