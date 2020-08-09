Traveling from Lansing to Lansing

I sampled a couple infused vodkas — a watermelon cucumber and strawberry rhubarb variety. Besides their own brews, they also offer wines and spirits, which is nice when you have someone in the group who isn’t a beer drinker. There was a sizable, diverse beer menu and I tried several — everything from a cream ale to a cider to a barleywine to a porter.

Our server informed us that it was National Chicken Wing Day, so we tried some of those along with a pizza, beer cheese with a giant pretzel and a steak salad. Everything got a thumbs up.

From there we went over to Rotary Park where we rented bikes and rode along the river to check out the ART Path, a half-mile stretch with 20 new art installations. Bikes were rented at River Town Adventures, where you can also rent kayaks and paddle your way around.

Rotary Park also has a small sandy beach play area that young kids will enjoy.

Next we took a drive by the Capitol. I would have loved to have seen the inside, but it unfortunately remains closed to the public right now. It’s worth a little drive or walk by, however, to see the Victorian-era structure from the outside. It took six years to construct the building, which contains over nine acres of hand-painted surfaces, and which was dedicated in 1879.