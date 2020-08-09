Traveling from Lansing to Lansing

I live in Lansing, Illinois and a long time ago I remember one of the old timers telling me about how often the village’s mail would be misdirected to Lansing, Michigan. He told a story of someone shipping a fish that ended up two states away at a post office in Michigan and then finally being routed to the correct place in Lansing, Illinois not smelling very nice.
Over the years, as I have met people from different places who ask where I am from, I usually respond with "the south suburbs of Chicago" or "the Chicago area." If I simply say "Lansing," it is usually assumed I am from Michigan.
So, I started giving the Chicago suburb answer just to shorten the conversation. It’s understandable that Michigan would be the first state to come to mind at the mention of “Lansing” since it’s a large, central city that happens to be the state capital.
My aunt and uncle also once owned a home in Lansing, Iowa and I always appreciated the coincidence, but never made it there to see it before my aunt sold the home a few years ago.
Anyway, I figured after almost three decades of residing in Lansing, Illinois, it was time to check out Lansing, Michigan. I planned out a little Michigan road trip that included 24 hours in the capital city.
Obviously, due to the pandemic, things are not up-and-running like they normally would be, but since I tend to prefer weekday off-season travel when things are quieter and less crowded, I was just fine with a low-key trip spent mostly outside with minimal interaction with others.
We checked into our hotel, Homewood Suites by Hilton in the Eastwood Town Center, on a Tuesday evening and were ready for dinner. The hotel sits among an upscale mall of high-end fashion and home furnishing stores along with some nice fine dining and fast casual options. We enjoyed dinner at P.F. Chang’s before settling in for the evening.
The next morning we visited Potter Park Zoo. It’s a county-run park that is compact and has a lot to see in a small area, including baby otters, kangaroo joeys and a rare black rhino calf. We made our way along the well-marked, one-way paved path with lots of shade.
It was a nice outdoor activity where it was easy to social-distance from other visitors. Indoor areas are closed and timed entry tickets must be reserved online before your visit.
We were there on a steamy day when some of the animals were a bit lazy and napping in the shade, like the African lion. But a number of other ones were alert and active, like the penguins, meerkats and otters. We visited farm animals and saw an American bald eagle up close.
This year marks the zoo’s 100th anniversary, so it’s the perfect time to stop in and explore what’s been built and developed over the past century.
I always like to work craft breweries into a trip and we enjoyed a meal and a flight on the outdoor patio at Lansing Brewery, which dates back to 1897. Menus were accessed through a QR code on a beer can that sat on the table, which I thought was pretty cool.
I sampled a couple infused vodkas — a watermelon cucumber and strawberry rhubarb variety. Besides their own brews, they also offer wines and spirits, which is nice when you have someone in the group who isn’t a beer drinker. There was a sizable, diverse beer menu and I tried several — everything from a cream ale to a cider to a barleywine to a porter.
Our server informed us that it was National Chicken Wing Day, so we tried some of those along with a pizza, beer cheese with a giant pretzel and a steak salad. Everything got a thumbs up.
From there we went over to Rotary Park where we rented bikes and rode along the river to check out the ART Path, a half-mile stretch with 20 new art installations. Bikes were rented at River Town Adventures, where you can also rent kayaks and paddle your way around.
Rotary Park also has a small sandy beach play area that young kids will enjoy.
Next we took a drive by the Capitol. I would have loved to have seen the inside, but it unfortunately remains closed to the public right now. It’s worth a little drive or walk by, however, to see the Victorian-era structure from the outside. It took six years to construct the building, which contains over nine acres of hand-painted surfaces, and which was dedicated in 1879.
We ended our day on the campus of Michigan State University, where we picked up the creamiest ice cream treats at the Dairy Store. It is open for curbside pick-up only right now, but it was easy to order with a few clicks and it was promptly bought out when we arrived.
We then set out to visit some of the amazing gardens on campus, and it is an ideal time of year to do so with so many lovely flowers in bloom.
A few other things to consider if visiting Lansing in the future are the Little Hawk Hollow Putting Course (currently open), a Lansing Lugnuts minor league baseball game or other event at Cosley Law School Stadium, the R. E. Olds Transportation Museum and the Michigan History Museum. For more information on Lansing attractions, visit lansing.org.
