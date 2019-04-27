Denise Babjak cannot find the right words to express how she feels about the women of the Beta Rho Chapter of Tri Kappa.
"Whenever we're in a pinch, they're always willing to help, whatever it is," said Babjak, CEO of Chasing Dreams Inc., Merrillville. "We cannot thank them enough."
The "we" are the 850 families served by Chasing Dreams, which describes itself as an educational, physically motivating, socially encouraging learning center for children of all ages with disabilities.
About three years ago, the 7-year old non-profit began its relationship with the Tri Kappa chapter. Babjak said the Beta Rho women readily volunteer, sometimes arriving not even knowing the age group with which they'll be working that day. They've provided their time and talent for the trick or treat event, the annual Chasing Dreams Gala, the Daddy/Daughter Dance and more.
"They always bring delicious desserts, which we totally love," she said.
A century ago, when the Beta Rho Chapter of Tri Kappa was established, it's unlikely the women who formed the chapter realized the difference they and their sisters to follow would make in the lives of those living in Lake County and beyond.
Linda Eisenhauer, who has given her time, talent and treasure to Tri Kappa causes for 56 years, remains active in the organization that she says gives back so much.
"So many of the friendships I've made through Tri Kappa, not just here but in other chapters across the state, are important to me," she said.
"I always thought I'd be a part; I'd be involved," Eisenhauer said of Tri Kappa and her family ties to the organization.
"My grandmother was a charter member of the Logansport chapter in 1910," she said, adding that her mother and sisters were Tri Kappas, too.
Scholarships, scholars a source of pride
As a past president who has served on nearly every committee possible, Eisenhauer said one pleasure is learning of the achievements of Beta Rho Chapter scholarship recipients.
She proudly cites the accomplishments of Linda Rooda, the award-winning Dean of the School of Nursing at Indiana University Northwest, now retired, as well as noted classical musician and opera conductor Steven Sulich who has thrilled audiences across the country and abroad.
"I'm a good fundraiser," Eisenhauer said. She and the Chapter's 50 members raised enough in 2018 to designate $7,500 each to charitable, educational and cultural giving.
"It's so wonderful how we split it up three ways every year," she said. She said it would have been inspiring to know the total value of Beta Rhos's giving over its 100-years span when the chapter celebrated its one-century anniversary in February at Innsbrook Country Club.
"The support and love we felt was awesome," Joy Quinn, president of the Beta Rho Chapter of Tri Kappa and member for two decades, said.
"It was a huge honor to be the president for this event. I''m a behind-the-scenes kind of person. It made us all proud to be Tri Kappa. Everyone there was beaming with pride."
Sister Peg Spindler, director of Sojourner Truth House in Gary, was one of the keynote speakers during the anniversary celebration who spoke warmly of the women of the Tri Kappa chapter. She said $14,000 had been raised by the group. "Her comments were so nice," Quinn said.
Kudos to Eisenhauer, Quinn said, for researching contact information and trying to reach members of the past, those who've gone inactive and others. "She didn't want anyone to think we'd forgotten them," Quinn said.
Myriad projects serve diverse groups
For the past 10 years, Joe Power, who teaches at Eagle Park Community School, a public high school that is part of the Northwest Indiana Special Education Cooperative, and his art students have enjoyed a special relationship.
"Every year, they give us a booth at their style show, and my students' work is displayed. Sometimes, I completely sell out," he said.
Each piece of art is accompanied by a photo and brief bio of the student artist. He said the popular style show is a great way to showcase the importance of art for special needs, and, often, more art is purchased following the style show.
As one of the keynote speakers during the 100th anniversary luncheon, Power told the women the art program made a profit of $17,000 over the years. "That's totally amazing," he said.
He also noted the Beta Rho Chapter donates "seed money" annually to help buy the supplies needed to do the artwork.
Among the Chapter's many other causes is Cafe Manna, a ministry of St. Theresa of Avila Church, Valparaiso. The women are one of several organizations that monthly prepare food and serve it to those in need there.
Looking back a century and forward, Quinn said, "You don't do things alone. We back each other up. It's amazing what can be accomplished when you come together."
About Tri Kappa
Tri Kappa is the only philanthropic organization that exists solely in Indiana. There are 143 active chapters and 104 associate chapters that support charity, culture and education.
Tri Kappa was founded on Feb. 2, 1901, in Indianapolis by seven women who were students at the Girls' Classical School there. It was a secondary school with two years of college.
By 1913 the first scholarship was awarded, and in 1922 support for the James Whitcomb Riley Hospital for Children began. In 1926 the Hoosier Art Salon was founded.
The Beta Rho Chapter of Tri Kappa represents the Gary, Merrillville and Winfield areas.
Other Northwest Indiana chapters of Tri Kappa are in Hammond, Portage, Crown Point, Griffith, Munster/Highland, Hobart, Dyer/Schererville/St. John, Lowell, Valparaiso, Chesterton, Michigan City, LaPorte, and Westville.