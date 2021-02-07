Tribute to Black History Month: Gary's West Side Theatre Guild presents virtual programs

West Side Theatre Guild in Gary has a variety of rich, educational and celebratory programs on its menu in tribute to Black History Month.
On Feb. 14, virtual programming featuring performances, interviews, historic footage of memorable events and more will be rolled out. West Side Theatre Guild has presented an annual live program in honor of Black History Month over the last 24 years. This year marks WSTG's 25th season.
"We were sifting through the archives of the last 25 years to find the best material to show on the program," said Mark Spencer, director of West Side Theatre Guild.
Through the program in honor of Black History Month, Spencer said it's important to celebrate, honor and have pride in the "excellence of the performers (and history makers) who have come before us."
When the program premieres on Feb. 14, Spencer said, those who tune in will see continuous programming spanning about four hours. After the initial showing, viewers will be able to access the programs on a type of on demand basis where they can choose what they want to see when.
To tune in on Feb. 14, go to youtu.be/k0xIzO6lbvw.
Spencer said it was a rewarding experience going through the archives to find material to share.
"Reliving a lot of the experiences was both gratifying and emotional," Spencer said.
Among highlighted material presented in the special program will be scenes from the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Mayor Richard Hatcher's victory in 1967 and a video of Coretta Scott King visiting West Side Theatre Guild in 2005.
Spencer said fans of author Langston Hughes will have the opportunity to see the writer's hat and typewriter during an interview with Marjorl Rush Collett, curator of the Langston Hughes Family Museum.
"She brings in the actual typewriter he created his work on," Spencer said.
Also presented will be the play "The Book Thief," produced by the Gary Literacy Coalition. Performing in the play will be students from Gary Community Schools. Spencer, who is also the producer and director of the virtual special, directs the play.
Included in the Black History Month programming will be the debut of the new Region show "A Day in the District," hosted by Chelsea Whittington. "She'll be interviewing Dr. Paige McNulty," Spencer said. McNulty is the manager of the Gary Community School Corp.
"I always want to thank the community for their continued support," Spencer said. "Our audiences have been wonderful all these years," he added.
In December, Spencer put together a virtual event celebrating WSTG's annual "Lyrics" production. He said there was tremendous response to the virtual program.
"We had over 15,000 people who saw the virtual show," Spencer said. He's hoping for the same positive response to the Black History Month special.
The West Side Theatre Guild will be partnering with the city of Gary to offer other virtual content during the time period from Feb. 14-March 14 on YouTube and the Gary TV channel. Gary's TV channel is offered via Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Search for the City of Gary on your channel TV store.
