Tribute to Black History Month: Gary's West Side Theatre Guild presents virtual programs

West Side Theatre Guild in Gary has a variety of rich, educational and celebratory programs on its menu in tribute to Black History Month.

On Feb. 14, virtual programming featuring performances, interviews, historic footage of memorable events and more will be rolled out. West Side Theatre Guild has presented an annual live program in honor of Black History Month over the last 24 years. This year marks WSTG's 25th season.

"We were sifting through the archives of the last 25 years to find the best material to show on the program," said Mark Spencer, director of West Side Theatre Guild.

Through the program in honor of Black History Month, Spencer said it's important to celebrate, honor and have pride in the "excellence of the performers (and history makers) who have come before us."

When the program premieres on Feb. 14, Spencer said, those who tune in will see continuous programming spanning about four hours. After the initial showing, viewers will be able to access the programs on a type of on demand basis where they can choose what they want to see when.

To tune in on Feb. 14, go to youtu.be/k0xIzO6lbvw.