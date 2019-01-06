If you are considering traveling anywhere in the new year, be it within the U.S or outside the country, you may want to get tickets to the Travel and Adventure Show on Jan. 12 and 13 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, where there will be about 350 exhibitors from around the world.
The two-day show just outside Chicago in Rosemont is one of nine that will take place between January and April, drawing a total of 200,000 attendees, joining cities from Boston to Dallas to San Diego.
The first show originated in New York in 2004 with a heavy focus on adventure travel.
“The next year we launched in Washington, D.C., and then Chicago, so this is the 15th show in Chicago,” said Jim Forberg, CEO of Unicomm, the parent company of the Travel and Adventure Show.
“We migrated to travel and adventure and cast the net a little wider. Most people want to take a vacation and add elements of things they like to do and that match their lifestyle.”
Whether you’re looking to do a driving trip through Michigan or a cruise in Europe, you’ll find experts who can answer your questions.
“The thing that makes us unique is we bring in top-level destinations, both domestic and international,” Forberg said. He said the exhibitors are about a 50/50 mix of domestic and international locations.
“The internet is an unbelievably great tool, but you never see a bad hotel picture on the web. For Americans, who have much more limited vacation time, you want to make sure the weeks away are done right," Forberg said.
"Here, you get to talk one on one with travel experts. You could have the head of tourism for Maui standing in front of you and say, ‘I have a 15- and a 17-year-old who are active, what do you recommend?’ and they’ll tell you what parks to visit and what to avoid, where to stay.”
The show also offers a glimpse into places around the world that may not have been on your radar, exposing you to new possibilities.
“Most people come in thinking that they know what their next trip is going to be. Then you’ll have people say, ‘I never would have thought about going to Indonesia,’ and they’ll add places to their short list that they never would have considered,” Forberg said.
Stages on the exhibition floor add some fun elements for attendees, including cultural entertainment, dedicated booths on hiking, cruising and other popular travel itineraries, talks by travel celebrities and tips from planning experts.
Speaker seminars take place in three theaters where you can hear from personalities such as Samantha Brown, Rick Steves and Pauline Frommer.
The Global Beats Stage will feature Taiwanese folk dancing, Native Tribal Cultural Performances, Polynesian performers, Nordic folk dancers and others.
“On the Savvy Traveler stage, you’ll learn tips and tricks and how to travel smarter and more hassle-free,” Forberg said.
“Traveling can be stressful. You’ll learn how to keep yourself safe, how to pack better. Things like that.”
The Travel and Adventure Show is open to all ages, and there are some fun activities that kids will enjoy. Those age 10 and older can bring a swimsuit and try out scuba diving in a heated pool (ages 10 and 11 must be accompanied by an adult in the pool).
There’s also an opportunity to take a camel ride or try out a Segway. All activities are included with admission.
Show deals and specials are another draw where attendees can learn about special pricing on vacation packages or register to win door prizes or giveaways. Tickets are $12 to $20, and kids 16 and younger are free.
For more information and tickets, visit travelshows.com/shows/chicago.