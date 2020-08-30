Unplanned road trips can be the best kind

Her preferred hotel chain is Best Western, and she had some kind of booklet that showed all of their locations across the country, so she knew that there was one in each of the places we’d be staying. When we got there, we asked for a room, or she would call the day before from a hotel phone to reserve a room. I realized it wasn’t a bad way to do things. It left flexibility should you decide to alter your course. But never in my life have I showed up at a hotel and asked for a room. I guess I figure that with my luck, I’d get there and find out the hotel was completely booked and then I’d find myself in an unfamiliar place not knowing where to go.

So far, I have only been on one trip since mid-March. It was planned out, but not as closely as usual. I didn’t schedule where to be at what time. I gathered a list of things I wanted to see and when we got there we kind of played it by ear. We didn’t make it to all of the places I wanted to see, but we worked in what we could. It felt good to do things that way.