Unplanned road trips can be the best kind

I’m a planner, and when I travel, I usually have the itinerary planned out to account for every minute. I know I’ll be writing about the trip at some point, so I have to be prepared, squeeze in as much as I can and document the trip. If you’re someone who gets anxiety at the thought of the unknown, such careful preparation can be a good thing. But really, vacations are meant for relaxation and to help you escape from the structure of every day life. Adhering to a strict itinerary can defeat the purpose of getting away.
It’s nice to know ahead of time what to see, what to do, where to go, where to eat when visiting a new place, but there’s also something to be said for spontaneity. It can really do you good to have an opportunity to just explore in the moment.
For years I have fantasized about taking a road trip with absolutely no plan in place. Set aside some days. Pack the suitcase. Fill the gas tank. Stock a cooler with snacks and beverages. Charge the camera battery. Take an old school paper map and go. Maybe close my eyes and point to spots on the map to guide us from place to place with no set final destination. Or start driving and then flip a coin to decide which direction to go next.
My Aunt Marilyn is now 90 years old has traveled all over the world and still enjoys traveling. The summer I turned 13, my sisters and I took a little trip with her and her husband. We first spent two weeks with another aunt and uncle on their Missouri farm and then went to Minneapolis to stay at the home of Aunt Marilyn and Uncle John.
We loved that road trip from Missouri to Minnesota. Even though we saw a lot of flat land and farm fields and there was not a lot in the way of scenery, it was our first road trip, aside for a couple family reunions we had attended in Central Illinois. After a week at their home, we drove up to Duluth, a port city on Lake Superior in northern Minnesota. It was just for one night, but I was in awe at how we just hopped in the car to go there with no particular agenda. There was no internet in 1985. So with a paper map as our guide, we set out in the station wagon. Once we arrived, we found a hotel. Uncle John went in to see if there was a vacancy. There was and we settled there for the night.
When Aunt Marilyn invited me to take a road trip with her almost two years ago through four states to introduce me to relatives I had never met, I was excited to travel with her again. More than 30 years later, her travel methods had advanced a little bit. She doesn’t own a computer, but has an AAA membership and contacted them to help plan out her trip. They sent her a nicely bound booklet that was basically printouts of directions from Mapquest. She was in touch with relatives to let them know we were coming, but she had made no hotel reservations. That made me nervous, but I left it all in her hands and I did the driving. She even balked at me using the GPS, so I put it away. She preferred to play the navigator, reading the directions out loud to me as I drove.
Her preferred hotel chain is Best Western, and she had some kind of booklet that showed all of their locations across the country, so she knew that there was one in each of the places we’d be staying. When we got there, we asked for a room, or she would call the day before from a hotel phone to reserve a room. I realized it wasn’t a bad way to do things. It left flexibility should you decide to alter your course. But never in my life have I showed up at a hotel and asked for a room. I guess I figure that with my luck, I’d get there and find out the hotel was completely booked and then I’d find myself in an unfamiliar place not knowing where to go.
So far, I have only been on one trip since mid-March. It was planned out, but not as closely as usual. I didn’t schedule where to be at what time. I gathered a list of things I wanted to see and when we got there we kind of played it by ear. We didn’t make it to all of the places I wanted to see, but we worked in what we could. It felt good to do things that way.
A road trip also doesn’t have to mean a multi-day excursion across the country. There have been some lengthy car rides that involved doing a lot of driving in one day. And sometimes just hitting the open road can be relaxing and freeing (if you’re not encountering massive traffic or unending miles of road construction). My parents moved from their home in Munster a couple years ago to live with my sister in Central Illinois. So, I make frequent trips down Interstate 55, and the bit of time just cruising along on a sunny day, with a blue sky dotted with fluffy clouds along rows of corn or other crops, does a lot to clear my head, soothe me from the motion of the usual hectic pace and relax me.
Even when a long trip with a specific destination isn’t in the cards, a span of driving can do the trick — even if you don’t have any place particular in mind to arrive at.
