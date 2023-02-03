It’s the month of romance and love. Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. If you’re stumped on ideas for a Valentine’s Day date night, we've got a few suggestions around or not too far outside the Region where couples can spend some quality time together.

Wine Tasting and Pasta Night in Valparaiso

Make a date to sip wine together! Head to LambStone Cellars Winery in Valparaiso where you can design your own wine flight or do a tasting of five one-ounce pours of their dry, sweet or fruit wines. Stay and dine in with a selection of hand-crafted stuffed pasta dishes from Albano’s. You could expand on the tasting and make your date into a wine crawl with other venues in Valparaiso, adding visits at Aftermath Cidery & Winery, Anderson’s Winery & Vineyard and Misbehaving’ Meads. Make it an overnighter at the Valparaiso Inn, Songbird Prairie Inn and Spa or The Inn at Aberdeen, three luxurious and unique lodging options in Valparaiso.

Love Boat Lounge at Evil Horse Brewery in Crete.

Have some fun (and maybe do a little slow dancing) during a fun afternoon Valentine’s Day celebration at Evil Horse Brewing Company in Crete, Ill. The taproom will double as the Love Boat Lounge with a performance of live love music from Dave Sigler, who takes the stage at 1 p.m. There will also be food available from the Argonaut fresh seafood truck from noon - 4 p.m. and drink specials. The taproom also has a comfy sitting area near the fireplace to cuddle together while you sip on craft beers.

Dinner Date in Stevensville, Mich.

If you’re looking for a spot for a romantic dinner, Tosi’s Restaurant in Stevensville, Mich. is a large space with smaller dining rooms and nooks that makes it feels intimate. While its grounds are beautiful to explore in warmer months, during February it’s a cozy place to eat in a dim dining room with candlelight near a crackling fireplace. The menu includes authentic northern Italian cuisine with some lovely choices of house-made pastas, wild-caught seafood and prime Angus cuts. Celebrate with your sweetheart with some fine dining in this out of the way spot just off of Lake Michigan. You can drive down the road for a glimpse of the lake from Glenlord Beach Park where you can get out of the car and snuggle while you watch the waves.

A Little Competition

If you’re more about fun activities than romance, plan a day where you can each tap into your competitive nature. Accelerate Indoor Speedway and Events in Mokena, Ill. offers plenty of fun and action for grown-ups. Challenge each other to some time on the track with high-speed electric go-karts that can hit speeds of up to 50 MPH, try out some rounds of axe throwing and see who is the champ at the games in the arcade. Stay for a meal at their bar and grill.

A Romantic Staycation

Plan a little getaway without going too far. Serenity Springs in LaPorte is the perfect romantic NWI staycation. Book a private cabin at this award-winning couples resort situated on 85- acres of scenic private woods. Cabins feature fireplaces and sunken whirlpool tubs and a butler door so that private deliveries can be made without any disturbance. Stays include a snack basket in the evening and breakfast basket in the morning and you can add on extras like artisan bath bombs, chocolate covered strawberries, a wine and cheese package and rose petals.