VALPARAISO — An upcoming program at Valparaiso University will tackle the issue of the American Church's complicity in racism.
Jemar Tisby, president of The Witness: A Black Christian Collective, and cohost of the "Pass The Mic" podcast, will speak on the topic at 5:30 p.m. March 27 in the Harre Union on VU's campus.
Tisby is author of the book, "The Color of Compromise: The Truth about the American Church’s Complicity in Racism," which explores how people of faith have actively worked against racial justice.
Tisby maintains that while there has been progress in fighting racism, historically the majority of American churches have failed to speak out against it. This ongoing complicity is a stain on the church, and it continues today, according to Tisby.
Tisby's visit to VU is being made possible through a cultural arts grant from the Valparaiso advisory Human Relations Council. The council awarded a $500 grant to the Institute for Leadership & Service at VU.
The presentation is part of the institute's Pathways to Purpose Speaker Series, which highlights exceptional people who have a professional trajectory to serve the public good.
Ali DeVries, program coordinator at the Institute for Leadership & Service, said the event offers an opportunity for residents to discuss issues of reconciliation, inclusion and social justice.
"Understanding our racial history sets the stage for solutions, but until we understand the depth of the malady we won’t fully embrace the aggressive treatment it requires," DeVries said.
"We see Tisby's personal story and research as not only being of interest to a wide array of people within the Valparaiso and Northwest Indiana community, but it (also) would foster a greater understanding of the role churches have played — and can still play — in the ongoing work of equity and justice for black Americans."
The grant for Tisby's program is the second cultural arts grant awarded by the Valparaiso advisory Human Relations Council. The first was for a presentation by Holocaust survivor Eva Kor, sponsored by the Valparaiso International Center.
The grants support initiatives that promote diversity and traditionally underrepresented groups in the community. They are awarded bi-annually for projects ranging from $500 to $2,000 per project. A total of $6,000 is available annually, funded through the Valparaiso mayor’s office.
The next deadline for grant applications is April 15.
For more information, visit https://www.ci.valparaiso.in.us/1584/HRC-Cultural-Arts-Grant.