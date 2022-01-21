Valpo resident among 41K transplant recipients in 2021

Yet there are thousands more who are in need and waiting for a transplant, Steigleder said.

“At the same time, we recognize that there are still more than 100,000 people in need of a transplant, and we are committed to building on our shared successes to save more lives every year,” he said.

Szmutko said she is grateful to her transplant and pulmonology teams at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, as well as the medical staff who provided her with exceptional care.

Although her journey toward recovery was difficult at first since she required surgery to have a sternal plate and screws inserted to help heal the sternum, she said all of her bronchoscopy procedures have shown her body is not rejecting her new lungs.

“Aside from a cold or just chronic fatigue, I have to say my quality of life is 100% better,” she said.

Szmutko advises anyone who is preparing for a transplant to know that while the procedure is life-changing, a lot of the work is just beginning.