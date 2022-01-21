Valpo resident among 41K transplant recipients in 2021

As a double lung transplant recipient, Holly Szmutko said she doesn’t take a day for granted, nor the person who gave her a second chance at life.
The Valparaiso resident’s procedure was one of 41,354 transplants that took place in 2021 in the United States — a record high and an increase of nearly 6% over 2020.
“I am honored to be part of that number,” Szmutko said. “I have never wanted something more in my life.”
Doctors diagnosed Szmutko, 46, with pulmonary arterial hypertension, a type of high blood pressure that affects the arteries in a person’s lungs. Pressure in the blood vessels leading from the heart to the lungs becomes too high, which leads to the narrowing of the arteries.
Blood does not flow as well as it should, resulting in less oxygen in the blood. There is no cure, but doctors told Szmutko that a double lung transplant could save her and improve her quality of life.
She received a call late in the evening on May 4. The organs she needed had become available.
“I worked hard to stay in the best shape possible to be ready for transplant,” Szmutko said. “I will forever be thankful to my donor and their family for giving me the gift of life. I have always been an organ donor, and encourage people to be donors. It saves lives.”
The rise in organ donations likely can be attributed to a number of factors, says Eric Steigleder, media relations specialist for United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS).
“While we can’t point to any single variable, there have been a thousand little victories that have helped us get to this point,” he said. “There have been technological advances, new policy development, ongoing collaboration within the transplant community and public engagement about the importance of becoming an organ donor.”
UNOS, a nonprofit national organization, is the engine that powers the nation’s donation and transplant system, Steigleder said.
“UNOS convenes patients, doctors, donor families, organ procurement professionals, hospitals, advocates and others from across the country to continuously improve the highest-performing transplant system in the world,” he said.
The organization has seen increases in yearly transplant totals for the past decade, Steigleder said. In 2021, there were 24,669 kidney transplants, 9,236 liver transplants and 3,817 heart transplants.
“Notably, this was the ninth year in a row that liver transplants set an annual record and the 10th record year for heart transplants,” he said. “Each of those numbers represents a patient in need, a generous donor, loving families and a unique story.”
Yet there are thousands more who are in need and waiting for a transplant, Steigleder said.
“At the same time, we recognize that there are still more than 100,000 people in need of a transplant, and we are committed to building on our shared successes to save more lives every year,” he said.
Szmutko said she is grateful to her transplant and pulmonology teams at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, as well as the medical staff who provided her with exceptional care.
Although her journey toward recovery was difficult at first since she required surgery to have a sternal plate and screws inserted to help heal the sternum, she said all of her bronchoscopy procedures have shown her body is not rejecting her new lungs.
“Aside from a cold or just chronic fatigue, I have to say my quality of life is 100% better,” she said.
Szmutko advises anyone who is preparing for a transplant to know that while the procedure is life-changing, a lot of the work is just beginning.
“It is a very big surgery that takes lots of effort and dedication to recover from,” she said. “For those who are on the fence about organ donation, it is such a wonderful gift for someone. It gives them an opportunity for a better quality of life. With organ donation, you are making a difference in the world in a good way.”
Szmutko said she reached out to her donor’s family shortly after the transplant through her social worker.
“The letter goes to my social worker and they pass it on,” she said. “All I know is they have received the letter. I have not heard anything back from them, and that is OK. I don’t know what they are going through with the loss of their loved one. I left the line of communication open and told them to reach out if or when they are ready.”
Steigleder said registering to become an organ donor is easy.
“While you can check the box at the DMV, there’s actually an easier, quicker way,” he said. “Just visit registerme.org and you can sign up to be an organ donor in seconds.”
Many organ donation organizations also recommend talking with relatives and friends about any decision to become an organ, eye and tissue donor to ensure any individual wishes are met.