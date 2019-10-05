Hunter's Brewing in Chesterton has been serving up vegetarian and vegan food exclusively since opening a kitchen nearly four years ago, according to vegan co-owner Amy Gentry.
Yet in July, it took a big step and became the only 100 percent plant-based brewery in the entire state, she said.
Gone are the eggs, cheese and other forms of dairy that can be part of a vegetarian diet but have no place on the plates of vegan or plant-based eaters.
"It was really the direction we felt we wanted to go," Gentry said.
The move is reflective of a wider trend toward plant-based eating nationwide that resulted in The Economist declaring 2019 as "The Year of the Vegan." A quarter of 25- to 34-year-old Americans say they are vegans or vegetarians, according to the publication.
Northwest Indiana is keeping stride with several vegan-oriented Facebook groups and an ever-growing number of vegan food options appearing in most, if not all, local grocery stores.
There also appears to be a growing number of restaurants, breweries and coffee houses across the Region offering exclusively vegan menus or at least much more vegan-friendly options than in the recent past.
Gentry, who runs the kitchen at Hunter's Brewing, which prides itself on meals made from scratch, said diners are seeking the brewery because of its menu, and not all of the customers are exclusively vegan. The Happy Cow website and phone app are helping to drive traffic.
"It feels really good to be doing it this way," she said.
A little more than 30 miles southwest in Crown Point, Sarah Metzger was preparing vegan dishes for the day at Lelulo's Vegan Eats & Treats on the downtown square.
After just more than two years in operation, Metzger announced last week she was closing down the small "grab and go" eatery Sunday to transition at the site to vegan catering, custom cake baking and vegan cooking classes. The change comes as a result of employee challenges and not because of the lack of demand for vegan food.
"We had a great response from the community and beyond," she said. "There will be a lot of disappointed people."
As a vegan for about 10 years, Metzger said she has been teaching vegan cooking classes and baking all along anyway. She said she had opened the restaurant with the goal of feeding people rather than just selling food.
"We're still going full force with the vegan movement, just from a different platform now," Metzger said.
Vegan baked goods are among the highlights back in Chesterton at the Tiger Lily Cafe.
You have free articles remaining.
"Our vegan bakery is booming," head chef and manager Joel Wolter said.
The sugary offerings regularly include cakes, cupcakes, doughnuts, strudels, cheese cakes and brownies.
"You really can't tell the difference," he said of the vegan baked goods and the ones including dairy and eggs.
While neither the bakery nor the restaurant are exclusively plant based, it does offer an extensive and separate vegan menu in addition to what it calls a "traditional" menu.
Wolter said vegan options have been offered for more than his five years at the restaurant and grew out of the owner's experience of cooking for vegan family members.
"One table, everybody eats," he said, citing the restaurant's philosophy of being able to serve everyone in a group.
The restaurant recently expanded the size of its dining area and is always experimenting with new food items, Wolter said.
The need to be ready for the growing demand was a lesson learned quickly by Gary resident Jermel Nelson, owner of Two Vegans and a Truck.
Nelson said he began offering vegan pizzas in November and had to shut down operations in April when the demand became too great to manage.
"I never got a bad review," he said, looking at the bright side of his venture.
Nelson, who went vegan from vegetarian three years ago after learning about animal abuses tied to the dairy industry, said he has taken a step back and is working on a new business plan.
Dagger Mountain, which is a coffee roasting company with a tasting room in Valparaiso, offers vegan baked goods and ditched dairy in the coffee a couple of years ago, manager Anthony Lickwar said.
The change was made after noticing a growing number of customers requested oat milk over cow's milk, he said. It also chimed with the vegan lifestyle of most the employees.
"It fell in line with our values," Lickwar said.