GRIFFITH — It’s a combination of table tennis and badminton, played on a smaller tennis court. If you have a wiffle ball, specialized paddle and a pair of tennis shoes, you have all you need to play pickleball.
Military veterans can learn the game's basics free of charge for the next two Tuesdays, prior to Christmas Eve, when Match Point Tennis & Fitness is inviting veterans and a guest to introductory clinics.
Although pickleball is often seen played by older adults, the sport is for all ages and ability levels. According to Athletic Business, more than three million Americans play pickleball, and that number has been growing by more than 10 percent each year over the past decade.
According to Len Sporman, a veteran and an organizer of the free clinics for veterans, many former military personnel are retired and have more time.
“If you’re older, don’t worry,” Sporman said. “This sport is easier on your joints. Plus, I learn so much, watching good players play.”
Sporman said participants need only bring workout clothing and tennis shoes. Wiffle balls and paddles will be provided.
Sporman, who left the service in 1991, said attitudes on veterans have changed over the years, and so have competitive sports.
Nancy and Rich Healy of St. John are among the instructors. Nancy, the Indiana North Region ambassador for pickleball, cited the sport’s social element, adding she’s heard people “talking about a change in their lives.”
Match Point introduced the sport last year and will host a Holiday Hustle Scramble for pickleball Dec. 21.
For those attending the initial clinic Tuesday, this new sport was fun exercise.
“I think I need to get my wife over here. She’d love this game,” said Pat O’Donnell, 73, a veteran from Hammond. “I like it. It’s a good workout and it’ll help you take your mind off other things. For us older guys who can’t play like we used to, it fills the bill.”
Charlie Burley, a 73-year-old veteran from Highland coming off double-eye surgery, has played pickleball six times. “I love it,” he said. “It’s a good sweat. You don’t have to run. It’s more about reaching.”
Judy Burley, his wife, has played a little. “I don’t get as much exercise as I should, and hopefully this will build up my muscles,” she said
Lowell Killion, 71, of Hammond, had played pickleball through the summer. “I like to meet new people,” he said, “and this way I can help others who don’t have the same athletic ability.”
Nancy Healy said that for beginners, the keys to pickleball include confidence and learning the feel of hitting the ball.
“But the most important thing,” she added, “is having fun.”