Video journals: Global youth describe life in virus crisis

He's missing his routine with school and the gym; sometimes, he says, he feels like he's living "in a box." But he vows to stay home and obey the lockdown -- "anything," he says, to protect his family and others.

Michaela, a 17-year-old high school student in Palo Alto, California, has been quarantined in her bedroom since developing a fever. She has family members who are high-risk and, though she eventually tested negative for coronavirus, has remained in her room as a precaution, since she's been told that test results aren't always accurate. A self-described introvert, she said spending a lot of time in her room had always been "the dream." Now she's not so sure.

Zoe, 16, lives in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with her parents and sister. She describes stricter measures there for keeping people at home — and how those who disobey risk getting a ticket or being arrested. "It's very intense," she said. If the rest of the school year is canceled, she might not see one of her best friends, whose family is moving to another country. "My hope is that (the virus) will clear up really, really soon, really, really fast by some miracle," she says.