Some people spend the holiday break in a tropical place escaping from the winter weather. Others stay close to home and take advantage of winter's beauty.
If you’re a member of latter cold-loving group, look no farther than Shipshewana for the annual Shipshewana Ice Festival, now in its 11th year. It's the perfect place for a two-day trip.
The festival kicks off at 10 a.m. on Dec. 27, when you can watch ice-carvers in action at the Wolfe Building parking lot.
As impressive as it is to see the completed piece, you’ll be awestruck seeing these ice-carvers sculpt their pieces before your eyes. Each carver gets a block of ice and three hours to create a masterpiece and compete for cash prizes.
The festival continues on Dec. 28 where you can make your way around town viewing sculptures. You also can get in on the annual Chili Cook-off for $5 to try each entry. You can buy a Shipshewana Ice Festival pin, which gets you free entry into the event. The pins are available at several stores in Shipshewana or at the cook-off on the day of the event. It’s also good for discounts at several retailers.
A trip to the area during this week allows you to take in all the beautiful holiday decorations without all the hectic hustle and bustle of the Christmas rush. With the holiday behind you, there’s time to better take everything in and shop with the crowds a little smaller than they might have been the week before. It’s also just a peaceful area to wind down and connect after a busy holiday season.
If you want to turn the trip into an overnighter, the Blue Gate Inn is an ideal spot for families. With an indoor pool, an arcade and a pizza and ice cream counter, there’s lots of fun to be had while staying there. A restaurant serves up a hearty breakfast buffet in the morning that is included with your stay.
Suites are available that can sleep up to six with a private king-sized bedroom in addition to a queen-sized and pull-out sofa. There’s also a king bunkhouse with a king-sized bed and a bunkhouse area with two bunkbeds. The inn has several gathering spaces for families to spend time watching television, playing games or chatting.
There are two spots you will want to pay a visit to while in town. One is the Davis Mercantile. This four-story space is filled with 21 different specialty shops — a music store, toy store, candy store, fabric store, cabinet company, clothing boutiques and more. Even if you aren’t looking to shop, it’s worth a stop (especially if you have little ones) to see the Shipshewana Carousel.
The 1906 Dentzel Carousel features hand-carved animals and can accommodate all ages. The other is Yoder’s Red Barn Shoppes with two floors of shops with locally made Amish hand-crafted furniture, china, gourmet food items and more.
You also can add into your itinerary a meal at the Blue Gate Restaurant and Bakery, a show at the Blue Gate Theatre, a visit to Menno-Hof (which has displays on Amish and Mennonite history), or a horse and buggy ride.
For more info on Shipwhewana attractions and the Shipshewana Ice Festival, visit shipshewana.com.