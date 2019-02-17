It was a journey of 1,000 miles, all on foot, that took William Bush — escaping slavery in Mississippi — to Fountain City, Indiana, and refuge in the home of Levi and Catherine Coffin.
Almost 180 years later, I meet Eileen Baker-Wall in the same home where Bush, her great-great-grandfather, found shelter and the opportunity to begin life as a free man.
A retired educator, Baker-Wall now volunteers at the Levi and Catherine Coffin State Historic Site and at the interpretative center next door. The center tells the story of the Underground Railroad throughout Indiana and includes such artifacts as the shoes her great-great-grandfather wore during his long journey — the worn leather dotted with many holes.
The Underground Railroad was a network of secret routes and safe houses established in the United States during the early to mid-19th century, and used by African-American slaves to escape into free states, Canada and Nova Scotia with the aid of abolitionists and allies who were sympathetic to their cause.
It wasn’t happenstance that Bush arrived here. The Coffins weren’t just successful merchants; Levi was the "president" of the Underground Railroad, known as the UGRR, and their home a station or stopping place for slaves.
Bush was one of approximately 2,000 freedom-seekers helped by the couple over the decades. The majority journeyed north beyond Fountain City, but ex-slave Bush decided to stay. A blacksmith by trade, he opened a smithy shop, married twice, had 11 children, joined the Coffins in helping escaping slaves, and, when the plague came to town, he tended to the sick and buried the dying.
“He never got sick himself while he was doing that,” Baker-Wall tells us as she stands next to her great-great-grandfather’s tombstone marking where he is buried in Willow Grove Cemetery. Bush’s home remains, too, about four blocks from the Coffin home, a marker signifying its significance in the front yard.
Baker-Wall, who grew up in Fountain City, didn’t know the story of her Great-great-grandfather Bush until she was in high school, because her family — stretching back generations in Fountain City — never talked about it. The silence of the UGRR carried on through generations, long after secrecy no longer was needed.
As she leads us through the Coffins' brick home, she points out many of its features designed to help hide slaves. In the wall of an upstairs bedroom is a small door, easily hidden by one of the beds, where people would hide when slave-catchers came to the house.
On the landing of the main staircase, Baker-Wall shows us a conspicuous door. Slave-catchers searching for freedom-seekers would open this door and climb the steep steps to the low ceiling attic above and always find it empty: it was a diversion. Instead, runaway slaves would be hidden in other parts of the house — in the garret, in between the feather tick mattresses or in the wagon with its concealed storage area that sits in the white barn out back.
Water from a nearby spring is accessed by a cistern in the basement kitchen, which to this day is still filled with clear, clean water. Unusual for its time, it was designed so no one would see the large amounts of water consumed by those inside.
Another of the slaves who made their way here was the woman who would be immortalized by Harriet Beecher Stowe in her novel, "Uncle Tom’s Cabin."
In an interesting aside, I mention to Baker-Wall that I went to school in East Chicago's Indiana Harbor section with an Allen Wall.
“That’s my husband’s brother,” she tells me. Amazingly, I am connected to William Bush’s story through a former classmate.
But connections to the Underground Railroad, though often unseen and unknown, are all around us.
Indiana, Illinois and Ohio offered a network of routes and safe houses, uncharted except by word of mouth, that stretched from Kentucky, a southern slave state, to the north, taking freedom-seekers farther from the slave-catchers, callous and violent men hired by slave-owners to get their “property” back.
Ripley County, Indiana
Once called the Rail Road House Hotel, though there was no railroad in town, the cellar of Bonaparte’s Retreat, once a tavern and inn and now a restaurant in Napoleon, Indiana, housed runaways who arrived at the stables across the street, hidden amid farm animals or underneath bales of hay.
A tunnel led from the stable across the street and into the basement; its entrance, though blocked off, can still be seen. Bonaparte’s Retreat is not only a place known for its great fried chicken but also is a stop on Trail 5: Napoleon Route, one of the five Ripley County Underground Railroad Driving Maps.
Another stop among many is the Historic Ripley County Courthouse Square in Versailles, where in June 1844, Stephen Harding, considered one of the most courageous leaders in the abolitionist movement, stood on the courthouse steps delivering a speech when an angry and armed group of pro-slavers rushed toward him. Unable to enter the courthouse as the doors were locked, Harding was saved when another abolitionist broke into the back of the courthouse, unlocked the doors and exhorted the crowd to let the speech continue.
Other interesting places on the trails include the old Flat Rock Freewill Baptist Church (Trail 4: Flat Rock Trail), where runaway slaves worshiped along with community members. The covenant of the 1859 church, now Union Church, states: “We cannot receive slaveholders into the church nor those who believe that slavery is right."
Oak Brook, Illinois
In the 1800s, the location of DuPage County made it the nexus of the UGRR for freedom-seekers coming from all southern directions. But just a handful of buildings remain, including Wheaton College, the Filer House in Glen Ellyn where slaves were hidden in the barn, the Sheldon Peck House in Lombard, the 1846 Blodgett Home in Downers Grove, and the Graue Mill and Museum in Oak Brook.
Several, including the grist mill where miller Frederick Graue sheltered slaves in the basement, are open for tours. The mill, perched on the banks of the Salt Creek, a tributary of the Des Plaines River, features a door, hidden from view by shrubs, that allowed slaves to secretly enter the basement. That space now is a museum featuring artifacts, documents and exhibitions on the UGRR.
A picture-perfect place with the churning mill wheel, the coursing mill race and gardens and picnic areas, the Graue Mill and home also are said to have an Abraham Lincoln connection; Lincoln is believed to have stopped there on his way to Chicago to meet with Graue.
Springboro, Ohio
A charming, affluent suburb of Cincinnati and Dayton with prettily landscaped yards and historic homes dating back to the early 1800s most lovingly restored, Springboro, Ohio, was founded in 1815 by Jonathan Wright, a surveyor and miller who named the town after the many springs that lay underground.
Wright was a Quaker and, like the majority of the townspeople, he was an abolitionist willing to risk his own freedom and property to help escaping slaves, making Springboro one of the most important routes on the UGRR; the town offered more safe houses than any other place in the state.
Strolling along the streets of the seven-block historic district takes one past havens for runaways. Wright’s home at 80 W. State St., built as a station on the UGRR, is now the Wright House Bed & Breakfast and one of 27 sites listed on “A Walk into History,” a self-guided walking tour map developed by the Springboro Chamber of Commerce.
Some of the sites are private homes, viewed only from the outside, while others are businesses and open to the public. The Squatters House, built around 1810, is the oldest existing building in Springboro’s Historic district and was, as the name indicates, the home of a squatter who lived there before the town was platted. It’s now the Springboro Historical Society Museum. The Spring House, circa 1840, now is the Copper Lamp, a gift and home décor shop.
Brenda’s Flowers and Gifts was once owned by James Janney, James Farr and Joseph Thomas who were all conductors on the UGRR, and The Lyceum, circa 1898, once the Springboro Lodge No. 574 of the Knights of Pythias and where the town’s first movie was shown, now is Farmhouse Style, an eclectic mix of pottery, furniture, lotions and more.