Visiting Nurse Association spreads compassion, service, meals from Porter County base

In 1970, the Visiting Nurse Association of Northwest Indiana opened as the first home health organization in Porter County. During its nearly 50 years of service, the nonprofit has expanded its services, including the Meals on Wheels component.
Though it originally served only Porter County, the VNA coverage area widened to include Lake, LaPorte, Starke and Jasper Counties as the demand for hospice and aging services grew. Headquartered in Valparaiso, the VNA has two satellite offices to allow for accelerated access for families and the medical community located in LaPorte and Crown Point. In 1983, the VNA recognized the need for compassionate, end-of-life care and established the VNA hospice program.
With a goal of keeping community members at home as long as possible, the Meals on Wheels program in Porter County administered by the VNA helps to extend that period of independence for its clients with weekday deliveries for those who do not have the ability to prepare meals on their own. Meals on Wheels was implemented by the VNA in 1973. It currently serves about 140 individuals.
“The VNA’s Meals on Wheels program focuses on people having the highest quality of life and independence. The program brings compassion and care to clients and families. For VNA, Meals on Wheels is helping people stay at home, where they want to be,” said Melanie Marshall, chief marketing officer with the VNA.
Though a good number of clients are elderly, the program serves younger individuals as well. Meals are available on a long-term basis and temporarily if a client is recovering from surgery or illness. Meals are adequately portioned with a 3 ounces of meat or 6 ounces of casserole, a half cup potato or substitute, a half cup hot vegetable, a half cup salad, a roll or bread, dessert or fruit and milk or juice. Clients can opt to add a light supper with 2 ounces of meat, cheese or egg substitute for sandwich, dessert or fruit and milk or juice. Cost is $4.50 for hot lunch and $6.35 with the light supper added. Meals can be modified for those with dietary restrictions.
In the case of financial hardship, the organization works with the client to ensure meals can be delivered affordably. Contributions to the VNA Foundation support its life changing services. Donations can be made online at www.vnanwi.org/give or by mailed to VNA Foundation, 501 Marquette St., Valparaiso, IN 46383.
All of the deliveries are done by volunteers and with routes to Portage, Valparaiso, Hebron, Chesterton and Kouts.
"The program would not be possible without volunteers who are committed to ensuring clients receive their meals. Volunteers are needed to make the deliveries possible,” said Marshall. “Not only do volunteers deliver a warm meal, they also provide a moment of human connection that otherwise might not be possible.” The program always needs more volunteers, who can put in as little as an hour a month.
“We have met so many wonderful people over the years. Several we consider forever friends,” said Sharon Casbon, who has volunteered with her husband, Phil, for several years.
“I love bringing meals to people, exchanging smiles and chatting with them," added volunteer Cheri Blastick. "I feel it gives us a special connection in those moments of the day and gives both of us feelings of warmth and gratitude.”
The VNA Christmas For the Elderly program helps seniors with programs including Meals on Wheels and Lifeline. The program also provides emergency necessities such as food, medication and heat. “Often, it is just that extra help that can help keep someone safe and independent,” said Marshall. “The VNA Christmas for the Elderly program helps add to a senior’s quality of life by providing a longed-for experience.”
Marshall told of a U.S. Navy veteran named Steve, a VNA hospice patient who had struggled with his illness and poverty. “VNA nurses caring for Steve learned that one of the luxuries he missed was a shave and a hot towel service,” said Marshall. “The VNA’s Christmas for the Elderly program worked with a barber who provided just that service. The barber, a veteran himself, gave Steve a shave and haircut. After Steve’s shave, the heartfelt handshake and hug between veterans brought the nurses to tears.”
Those interested in volunteering or receiving meals can call 219-462-5195 for more information.