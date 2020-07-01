Wanderlust woes? Décor ideas for the housebound traveler

At Serena & Lily, they’ve got photo prints of soothing, beachy scenes from various artists. At Murals Wallpaper, you’ll find vistas of the Canadian Rockies, Scottish Highlands, Iceland and even Mount Everest, should you be pining for the mountains.

Color is another easy, subtle way to call to mind a vacation destination, Wood says.

“Think about the bold pops of color you might see on an island getaway. Or opt for layers of serene blues and seafoam greens paired with neutral hues to evoke the sea and sand and create a calming backdrop,” she says.

If a sophisticated hotel is more what you long for, Wood has suggestions.

“Chic hotels have a few key components: luxurious materials, sleek furniture and restrained styling. If you’re feeling bold, start with a saturated wall color. Choose case pieces that have an interesting material burl or metallic textured finish. Add glam accents such as velvet and gold, and finalize the look with abstract or geometric art, sculptural vases and art books,” she says.

CB2 has the exotic yet urbane Kinzie credenza designed by Mermelada Estudio, with swaths of hand-applied bronze and gold metallic paint on mindi wood, a type of white cedar.