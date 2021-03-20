WATCH NOW: Creations for charity: Seniors use knitting skills to help others

A group of caring seniors has turned an activity that most view as a hobby or pastime into a charitable endeavor.
The dozen women who make up The Crafty Knitters group at Park Place of St. John have been using looms since 2018 to create hats, scarves and other items to give to those in need at various charities and organizations.
All the women reside at Park Place of St. John, which is a continuing care senior living community.
During a recent visit to Park Place, some of the women from the group were busy using their looms to knit colorful hats which also showcased various designs and styles.
Gina Ringo, life enrichment director at Park Place, said the seniors' charitable work actually began with them coloring cards to give to people at cancer support center Phil's Friends. They were making care packages for that group at the time.
"They started looming in 2018," Ringo said. "They've donated over 1,000 hats to Phil's Friends," she added. Phil's Friends, which is based in Roselle, Illinois, has a cancer support group in Crown Point.
The group, whose members range from 70 to 98, has also made "tied" blankets for various organizations. Among other organizations the group has donated their works to are Genesis Women's Shelter in Dallas and St. Jude House in Crown Point.
"One of the women, in the beginning, knew how to loom, and she brought the others into it," Ringo said. "I had to learn since I was going to be here to help," she added, with a chuckle.
The women meet on Mondays to loom as a group but in 2020, during the strict lockdowns brought on by the pandemic, many simply knitted in their own apartments.
Crafty Knitters member Mary Anne Gouwens said she was happy to be making hats for charity. "I got involved with this right away," Gouwens said, adding it was nice to be working with the group.
Donna Richwalski, who began looming about 18 months ago, said it really wasn't a challenge to learn the craft. "I've done a lot of crotcheting," Richwalski said, adding the looming was quite easy to pick up.
Group member Grace Haan said making the great quantity of hats that they're creating can be seen as a lot of "work" but "it's fun also," she said. "Each hat is different," she pointed out, commenting on the creativity of all who make the items.
Barbara Phelps, who was previously a reporter for The Times, said she's been living at Park Place since last fall and is enjoying the looming activity with her fellow craftmakers. "Everyone is so friendly. They all help one another," Phelps said.
Group member Gerda Fromm calls herself the Pom Pom girl of Park Place. Fromm, who has been with the group since its beginning, said she "sees very little" now but ties the pom poms which go on various hats for the other ladies.
"I roll the balls of yarn too," Fromm said. "I used to do a lot of crotcheting and knitting. I can't do it anymore because my eyes won't let me," she said.
Mother and daughter Joy Black and Lin Wozniewski not only live together at Park Place but they also enjoy looming together. After her mother Joy had a stroke, Wozniewski said she moved in with her.
"I did knit before but I didn't loom," Wozniewski said. She said the loom wasn't hard to learn and can be quite fun. "All the hats really are different," Wozniewski said, pointing to a table filled with various hats she made which sported assorted colors and designs. One also was fashioned to look like the American flag.
"I'm making a roll-type hat," Jean Porte said. Porte, who said she taught herself to knit, said the brim of the hat she was working on was unlike the other hats being created that day. The brim on her pink and white hat was meant to roll up and down. Porte said thus far it had taken her a week and a half to work on the hat.
Having volunteered her whole life, Porte said "It's just great to do this. I like to give."
All the Crafty Knitters shared the same sentiment as they stressed it felt good to do something for others.