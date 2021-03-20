WATCH NOW: Creations for charity: Seniors use knitting skills to help others

"One of the women, in the beginning, knew how to loom, and she brought the others into it," Ringo said. "I had to learn since I was going to be here to help," she added, with a chuckle.

The women meet on Mondays to loom as a group but in 2020, during the strict lockdowns brought on by the pandemic, many simply knitted in their own apartments.

Crafty Knitters member Mary Anne Gouwens said she was happy to be making hats for charity. "I got involved with this right away," Gouwens said, adding it was nice to be working with the group.

Donna Richwalski, who began looming about 18 months ago, said it really wasn't a challenge to learn the craft. "I've done a lot of crotcheting," Richwalski said, adding the looming was quite easy to pick up.

Group member Grace Haan said making the great quantity of hats that they're creating can be seen as a lot of "work" but "it's fun also," she said. "Each hat is different," she pointed out, commenting on the creativity of all who make the items.

Barbara Phelps, who was previously a reporter for The Times, said she's been living at Park Place since last fall and is enjoying the looming activity with her fellow craftmakers. "Everyone is so friendly. They all help one another," Phelps said.