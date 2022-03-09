WATCH NOW:: Detachable sleeves big as bridal gowns take a dramatic turn in color

Renee Fennell, owner of Paris House of Bridal in Michigan City, has seen many styles of bridal gowns come, and she’s noticing some new ones that she expects to be blowing up the wedding world in the coming year. The most shocking may be the trend toward black wedding dresses. Yes, black!

“We definitely haven’t seen white in quite some time. It’s been mostly ivory and champagne gowns. Colored dresses are now being introduced heavily, especially black,” said Fennell. “We’re getting a lot of requests for full black gowns now. We’ve also been seeing silver, pink and light blue, but those are not nearly as popular as black. It’s caught the attention of some designers who are implementing it. Most designers have a few solid black dresses in their collections.”

Fennell admitted that a black dress isn’t for everyone, but black dresses are expected to become more common as couples tie the knot in future. “It takes a while for it to become a little more mainstream, but it’s a new trend you’ll be seeing more and more of,” she said.

Another popular feature in wedding dresses that are being ordered are “detachable, exaggerated, bishop sleeves,” said Fennell, as well as, “a lot of sparkle and nude illusion and very ornate backs and trains.”

Tracy O’Brien, owner of Purple Door Bridal Boutique in Lowell, has also seen the trend toward removable sleeves. “Trends in bridal gowns this season are large floral lace, very feminine flowing gowns or the complete opposite with simple sheath dresses. Removable sleeves or off-the-shoulder are a big seller as well,” she noted.

Fennell said that as far as length, most brides are still looking for the full-length dresses with trains. For a brief time early in the pandemic, she said some brides were opting for shorter and simpler, but that was during capacity restrictions when the couple planned to tie the knot in a small simple ceremony and then go all-out later with a larger reception when they’d get the dress of their dreams. It was a phase that was very short-lived. The pandemic may have scaled down gatherings and guest lists early on, but the dreamy dress was not sacrificed.

“Brides still want the big wedding,” she said. “There hasn’t been much of a transfer in style. Even if they’re looking for more modest, they still want the full bridal gown.”

Even when celebrating with a wedding far from home, brides want the gown experience of their dreams. “There are a lot of destination weddings, but we’re still seeing full bridal gowns even if it’s a destination wedding,” said Fennell.

O’Brien said that formal weddings continue to be the norm even during a pandemic. “Based on what we have seen just in the last few weeks it seems as though weddings are still staying formal, but not as many attendees as years past based on what our brides are telling us of their weddings,” she said. “Brides are still looking for elegant, but not over the top. Brides appreciate and want light gowns as they want to enjoy their evening without carrying around a heavy dress.”

As for veils, Fennell said many brides continue to choose cathedral-style veils that go all the way down to the back of the train, but she is seeing fewer headpieces. “We’re seeing more of fresh flowers or something small in their hair, but most are still doing a veil,” she said.

Though the pandemic didn't change some things, it is affecting prices and delivery times: Dresses will cost a little more than they have in recent years, and they’ll take a little longer to arrive.

“Prices unfortunately have gone up due to fabric shortages and shipping costs. Sadly, those prices are affecting us and the brides,” said O’Brien. “There is a shortage on fabric but the biggest delay is caused by the lack of workers at the factories that make the dresses.”

Fennell’s shop has been hit twice with price increases, which she has been trying to absorb rather than passing it on to the customers. “But if we get another increase, prices might have to go up,” she said.

Delivery time has grown to six months from four, according to O’Brien.

Fennell suggests brides be prepared to order a little earlier. “We recommend to order 12 to 18 months in advance. It’s now taking the full amount of time to get the dress in. It can be six to nine months just for delivery. Sometimes you can get it earlier, but within our industry right now that might mean we have to sell a stock piece or trade with other stores to make it work in a shorter time frame.”

After the dress comes in, you need adequate time for fittings and alternations, and a shortage of tailors is making that process take longer, too.

“2021 was an amazing year, and we stayed pretty steady the entirety of the year. 2022 is predicted to be the busiest bridal year in 40 years,” said O’Brien. “We are looking forward to a record breaking bridal year as they are predicting and we have added so many different styles to our store to try and cater to the style of every bride.”

