WATCH NOW:: Detachable sleeves big as bridal gowns take a dramatic turn in color

Renee Fennell, owner of Paris House of Bridal in Michigan City, has seen many styles of bridal gowns come, and she’s noticing some new ones that she expects to be blowing up the wedding world in the coming year. The most shocking may be the trend toward black wedding dresses. Yes, black!

“We definitely haven’t seen white in quite some time. It’s been mostly ivory and champagne gowns. Colored dresses are now being introduced heavily, especially black,” said Fennell. “We’re getting a lot of requests for full black gowns now. We’ve also been seeing silver, pink and light blue, but those are not nearly as popular as black. It’s caught the attention of some designers who are implementing it. Most designers have a few solid black dresses in their collections.”

Fennell admitted that a black dress isn’t for everyone, but black dresses are expected to become more common as couples tie the knot in future. “It takes a while for it to become a little more mainstream, but it’s a new trend you’ll be seeing more and more of,” she said.

Another popular feature in wedding dresses that are being ordered are “detachable, exaggerated, bishop sleeves,” said Fennell, as well as, “a lot of sparkle and nude illusion and very ornate backs and trains.”

Tracy O’Brien, owner of Purple Door Bridal Boutique in Lowell, has also seen  the trend toward removable sleeves. “Trends in bridal gowns this season are large floral lace, very feminine flowing gowns or the complete opposite with simple sheath dresses. Removable sleeves or off-the-shoulder are a big seller as well,” she noted.

Fennell said that as far as length, most brides are still looking for the full-length dresses with trains. For a brief time early in the pandemic, she said some brides were opting for shorter and simpler, but that was during capacity restrictions when the couple planned to tie the knot in a small simple ceremony and then go all-out later with a larger reception when they’d get the dress of their dreams. It was a phase that was very short-lived. The pandemic may have scaled down gatherings and guest lists early on, but the dreamy dress was not sacrificed. 

“Brides still want the big wedding,” she said. “There hasn’t been much of a transfer in style. Even if they’re looking for more modest, they still want the full bridal gown.”

Even when celebrating with a wedding far from home, brides want the gown experience of their dreams. “There are a lot of destination weddings, but we’re still seeing full bridal gowns even if it’s a destination wedding,” said Fennell.

O’Brien said that formal weddings continue to be the norm even during a pandemic. “Based on what we have seen just in the last few weeks it seems as though weddings are still staying formal, but not as many attendees as years past based on what our brides are telling us of their weddings,” she said. “Brides are still looking for elegant, but not over the top. Brides appreciate and want light gowns as they want to enjoy their evening without carrying around a heavy dress.”

As for veils, Fennell said many brides continue to choose cathedral-style veils that go all the way down to the back of the train, but she is seeing fewer headpieces. “We’re seeing more of fresh flowers or something small in their hair, but most are still doing a veil,” she said.

Though the pandemic didn't change some things, it is affecting prices and delivery times:  Dresses will cost a little more than they have in recent years, and they’ll take a little longer to arrive.

“Prices unfortunately have gone up due to fabric shortages and shipping costs. Sadly, those prices are affecting us and the brides,” said O’Brien. “There is a shortage on fabric but the biggest delay is caused by the lack of workers at the factories that make the dresses.”

Fennell’s shop has been hit twice with price increases, which she has been trying to absorb rather than passing it on to the customers. “But if we get another increase, prices might have to go up,” she said.

Delivery time has grown to six months from four, according to O’Brien.

Fennell suggests brides be prepared to order a little earlier. “We recommend to order 12 to 18 months in advance. It’s now taking the full amount of time to get the dress in. It can be six to nine months just for delivery. Sometimes you can get it earlier, but within our industry right now that might mean we have to sell a stock piece or trade with other stores to make it work in a shorter time frame.”

After the dress comes in, you need adequate time for fittings and alternations, and a shortage of tailors is making that process take longer, too.

“2021 was an amazing year, and we stayed pretty steady the entirety of the year. 2022 is predicted to be the busiest bridal year in 40 years,” said O’Brien. “We are looking forward to a record breaking bridal year as they are predicting and we have added so many different styles to our store to try and cater to the style of every bride.”

Looks for him

Richer colors seem to be making their way into wedding parties for both women and men.

“Men's wedding fashion today covers a broad array of colors and focuses on tones that complement both industrial and rustic settings. Jewel tones including navy, burgundy and hunter green are very popular in both clothing and accessories. Softer shades such as sage, coral and rustic oranges are being utilized very much especially for fall weddings incorporating outdoor environments and natural venues,” said Tom Buczynski, owner of Louie’s Tux Shop, which has locations in Merrillville, Portage and Michigan City.

“Grooms are opting for attire that complements the bridal party for most outdoor environments while contemporary industrial settings are bringing out unique formal looks involving dinner jackets and personalized accessories. The fashions are wider now than they have been in 50 years, we are in a great period of wedding attire today.”

Dan Zandstra, second generation owner of Dunhill Tuxedos, which started in 1963 and has locations in St. John, Highland and Merrillville, said that he’s seen in a trend in navy and gray colors, but he’s also seen a shift to suit rentals for weddings rather than tuxedos. “I rent probably 30% suits and 70% tuxedos,” he said. “Ten years ago it was 95% tuxedos.”

Because the merchandise is rented rather than sold and there's a large warehouse with inventory, the business of groom’s attire hasn’t seen  the shortages and delivery delays of other businesses.

Zandstra said the lead time needed to order hasn’t changed much since before the pandemic and luckily, he said that prices for tuxedo and suit rentals has held pretty well. Added expenses are coming from a problem that all businesses are facing these days — staffing shortages and the need to offer higher more to entice good workers.

The pandemic hasn't spared  the tuxedo rental business, with mandated shutdowns hitting the wedding industry very hard.  “I don’t think people realize how many fingers are involved in the wedding industry, from dresses to limos to DJs to florists to banquet halls. It has been a hard couple of years,” he said.

And the wedding party

Gone are the days of a bride selecting a single style for all of her attendants.

Today’s brides are opting to go with a color theme rather than matching dresses. “More and more brides are opting to have the girls pick their own styles. Very rarely are we seeing parties in all the same style,” said Renee Fennell, owner of Paris House of Bridal. “Now brides will pick a color and let the girls pick their own style. We see a lot of mixes of styles.”

There are a lot of advantages with this approach as it gives bridesmaids freedom to choose where to purchase the dress and allows them to select a style that best flatters their body type. It also lets them select a dress that they are likely to wear again rather that spending a large amount on a bridesmaid dress that will hang in the closet after the wedding.

“Brides are opting to mix and match colors and styles,” said Tracy O’Brien, owner of Purple Door Bridal Boutique. “Our most popular gowns are cross necks and leg slits.”

As for colors, Fennell said that, again, black is hot as are jewel tones, such as emerald green, burgundy or wine. Stretch velvet is a popular fabric, she added.

O’Brien said that pink tones have been big sellers for her and that satin and velvet are very popular.

O’Brien’s shop now has a new bridesmaid suite available by appointment. It  is available to one bridal party at a time for two hours. “Brides can bring snacks and drinks for their group in a relaxed atmosphere,” she said.

