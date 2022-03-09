WATCH NOW: It's most important to develop a personal relationship with your photographer

One common refrain heard from newlyweds when reflecting on their big day is surprise as to how quickly the whole thing went by. After months (and sometimes years) of painstaking planning and coordination, the wedding day itself is often a flash for the protagonists, with decisions that were agonized over at length — entrée choices, placeholder designs, etc. — barely registering amid the unfolding of the event.

Because of this, one of those many decisions — the choice of a photographer — is often among the most important to the bride and groom, since those photos may ultimately wind up being the most vivid reminder available for the two people at the center of the whirlwind of the wedding day. The act of snapping a photo may be a relatively simple one, but there’s more to capturing the memories of such a monumental event than just having a camera.

Here are a few key things to keep in mind when choosing a wedding photographer from a couple of veterans of the local scene:

Be sure you like the person

The best way to make sure you get the photos you want is to have a good working relationship with the person shooting them. Especially amid the craziness of the wedding day, communication is a huge part of making sure the photos go smoothly, and communication is much easier with someone who understands you as a couple.

“Clients should really research to make sure they find a good fit for their big day,” says Kristen Garza of Kristen Garza Photography in Merrillville, who has been shooting weddings in and around Northwest Indiana for more than a decade. “Every photographer has his or her own style, so it’s important for couples to find one that matches their needs.”

“It's so important — and honestly most important — that the couple mesh well with the photographer themselves,” adds Abbey Grim of Abbey Grim Photography in Valparaiso, a 12-year veteran of the local scene. “The photographer you are choosing will literally be by your side for 8-10 hours straight during one of the most special days of your life. It's super important you find someone you are actually excited to be around and feel comfortable and safe around as well. Many couples pick a photographer solely based on the way the portfolio looks, without realizing just how much that person will be involved in their wedding day!”

Prepare with the photographer

While every photographer will have in mind the kinds of shots they like to get throughout the wedding day, it’s important for couples to communicate their special requests or ideas for must-have photos in advance.

“I always request that couples give a list of portraits they want so we can make sure it gets done,” Garza explains. “It’s a fast-paced day so it’s important to know these things in advance. The only friction I’ve encountered with some couples is when they don’t supply that list and sometimes miss out on images they wanted.”

“Timing the different parts of your wedding day can be so tricky. You'd be surprised how long a receiving line or a few simple family photos can take,” adds Grim. “The best thing a photographer can do is educate their couples and help them with timelines so they are prepared. If your photographer has more than a few years of experience, they'll know better than most how long each part of the day will take. The last thing you want to feel during your wedding day is rushed. With that in mind, I would highly suggest considering doing a ‘first look’ and taking some time to see each other before your day starts. This will give your photographer lots of extra time to capture portraits — as well as allow you to spend some sweet moments together — instead of rushing after the ceremony.”

Don’t skimp

Budget is a crucial factor in any wedding plan, but Grim says when it comes to making nips and tucks to the bottom line, it’s better to spare the photography, if possible. After all, those photos will be the most tangible memories you have of the big day.

“This is not just a bias, but photography honestly should be the one thing you splurge the most on,” she says. “Photographs are how you will remember your wedding day for not only the rest of your life, but will be passed down to your kids and their kids, etc. When it comes down to it, those memories are why you spend all the other money in the first place for beautiful flowers, the perfect color bridesmaid dresses, just the right centerpieces. If you don't choose the right photographer, all those details will be remembered differently than how you created them.”

'Perfection' is in the eye of the beholder

Grim can remember the time before Instagram and Pinterest when wedding photographs were just printed in an album and shared with family, the bride-and-groom portraits took just a few minutes at the same time as the family portraits at the church and centerpieces were a handful of mason jars with a few flowers in them. These days, bridal portraits take up to an hour in multiple locations and decorations are often elaborate and curated to look just like the endless inspiration seen on Pinterest. But it’s worth remembering that this is your big day, and there’s not necessarily a need to match social media expectations as to how your photos capture it.

“I definitely have seen brides under a lot more pressure to have a perfect, Instagram-worthy day,” Grim points out. “It’s a toss-up for me though. I just would encourage brides to keep in mind who they are making decisions for when planning their wedding — their friends and family and themselves or Instagram.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0