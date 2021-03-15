WATCH NOW: Region chef cooks up life-changing program for young people

Placing the youth for training in restaurants and other businesses that may come on board is an important step for helping to change their lives, the judge agreed.

"We said we'd try it and see if it works. We're hoping this will be successful," Alevizos said.

The judge said the JDAI program started in LaPorte County, but Porter and Lake Counties are also part of the initiative. He said he hopes other counties will replicate the program.

Stanley Henderson, 22, said he's happy to be part of Moultrie's Cooking for Change program. Although he had a past setback in his life, Henderson said he sees a great deal of positives for his life in Moultrie's kitchen.

Henderson, who was hired by Moultrie as a mentor in the kitchen, started working at Bistro on the Greens last October.

"Cooking for change is a great program for young people," Henderson said.

He added he's honored to be helping other young people who may have had any number of life's setbacks to develop important skills.

Asked if there were any challenges to learning his way around the kitchen, Henderson said, "Everything was a challenge."