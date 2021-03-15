WATCH NOW: Region chef cooks up life-changing program for young people

LAPORTE — Good things are happening at Bistro on the Greens.
At the restaurant, chef/owner John Moultrie has started a program called Cooking for Change, which helps young people who are have barriers in life, are disenfranchised or were formerly incarcerated, and are hoping to change their lives.
Through Cooking for Change, they are armed with skills in the hospitality field. They're trained in cooking techniques, kitchen safety and other culinary matters while getting hands-on training in a professional kitchen.
"I believe that hospitality has the ability to heal," Moultrie said.
He said by giving the young people training in the culinary arts, it's providing them an avenue for change and growth.
He said the training they receive helps "make them more productive in the community."
According to Moultrie, it's important to help the youth "work around employment barriers" and offer them a way to follow a different path for their lives.
"The American dream for them seems out of reach," Moultrie said, adding that giving them the opportunity to learn a skill puts them on more positive footing for the future.
With Cooking for Change, Moultrie also is working with the LaPorte County Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative (JDAI), which helps involve young people in various community programs.
Young people work with Moultrie at Bistro on the Greens for about six months in the training program. Ages of program participants can range from 16 to 24, with the majority in the 16-to-18 age range.
Individuals who participate currently come from the JDAI program or from the AK Smith Career Center in Michigan City.
"They learn about all areas of the kitchen," Moultrie said.
They're trained in everything from learning to make salads and desserts to plating, grilling, safety measures, sanitary and more. They also receive important culinary industry certifications.
"They're given a holistic view of the job," Moultrie said about the training.
The chef said, "This is a program that would benefit (someone) at a crossroads in life."
"I don't do this alone," Moultrie said, adding there are various others involved, including parole officers, clinical psychologists and more, in making the program work.
Moultrie is perfect for the job of helping to instill the love of culinary arts in young people's hearts and minds. The chef has been involved in the restaurant business for three decades and he's owned various restaurants throughout the Region and Chicagoland. Moultrie also has been a jazz promoter, DJ, music festival producer and founded a consulting company. The chef is also a jazz pianist. Moultrie was featured in the Times' Chefs of Steel Competition in 2019.
Moultrie's specialty at Bistro on the Greens is the Cajun/Creole cuisine of Louisiana.
When it comes to the skills the youth learn to perfect at his restaurant, Moultrie said he's willing to put them in the spotlight for a job well done.
"I want to put them front and center," he said.
He'll often ask them to create special dishes that have been favorites or something reminiscent of their childhood. And if it's really good, he'll put it on his restaurant menu.
Feedback is important for them, he believes.
"We provide positive reinforcement hoping for a positive outcome," Moultrie said. "We open our doors to people with past histories."
Judge Tom Alevizos, a judge of the LaPorte Circuit Court, who implemented the Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative in LaPorte County, admires the work Moultrie is doing with youth who are working in his kitchen.
Alevizos said part of the goal of JDAI is to provide opportunities for "change in a positive way" and to help in the area of "juvenile justice accountability."
He said instead of the system continuing to produce juvenile delinquents by enforcing negative punishments and such, a program like JDAI really helps put them on a better path to recognize they can change their lives through positive endeavors.
Placing the youth for training in restaurants and other businesses that may come on board is an important step for helping to change their lives, the judge agreed.
"We said we'd try it and see if it works. We're hoping this will be successful," Alevizos said.
The judge said the JDAI program started in LaPorte County, but Porter and Lake Counties are also part of the initiative. He said he hopes other counties will replicate the program.
Stanley Henderson, 22, said he's happy to be part of Moultrie's Cooking for Change program. Although he had a past setback in his life, Henderson said he sees a great deal of positives for his life in Moultrie's kitchen.
Henderson, who was hired by Moultrie as a mentor in the kitchen, started working at Bistro on the Greens last October.
"Cooking for change is a great program for young people," Henderson said.
He added he's honored to be helping other young people who may have had any number of life's setbacks to develop important skills.
Asked if there were any challenges to learning his way around the kitchen, Henderson said, "Everything was a challenge."
But he persevered and learned everything from "how to prepare meals, how to plate them to basic knife skills."
Zach Seibert, 21, said he's starting off as a dishwasher at the restaurant.
"But I'm learning other things as I go along," he said.
Henderson, who said he'd like to work in the culinary field in the future, said his family was a big influence in his interest in food and cooking. He remembers many great dishes made by his grandmother and mother.
"And I've learned a lot from chef John. I used to be unsure of myself. He made me learn about myself more and be more sure of myself."