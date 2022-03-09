WATCH NOW: Wedding flowers, centerpieces take a free-form turn

Planning to walk down the aisle and say "I do" in the coming months?

It's time to select the flowers that complement your wedding décor. Northwest Indiana is home to many florists who can help make it the day of your dreams, and each has their finger on the pulse of the latest trends.

Patti Pankovich, manager of the Hohman Floral in Hammond, said the vintage look is still quite popular. Some brides are opting for shades of rose, gray, cream and silver, while others prefer burgundy and dusty rose, even for spring and summer bookings.

"Silver Dollar Eucalyptus, hydrangea and garden roses at the top of many brides' wish list for their own bouquet," noted Pankovich. "They also like the free-form garden-look style as opposed a compact floral cascade."

Boutonnieres are still in style for the majority of men, except military members who are not allowed to attach them to their uniforms. Boutonnieres are usually a flower to match the bridesmaids' bouquets. Pankovich said Mini Calla Lilies and succulents are chosen quite often, as well as other simple options.

For the ceremony, couples are using décor that can be repurposed, such as plants or tall arrangements that can be reused at the reception. Reception table centerpieces are geared less toward flowers and more toward rustic objects such as candles and lanterns.

"Overall, the trend is toward simple and vintage looks, without glitz and glam," Pankovich added.

Strack & Van Til Floral Department Director Jen Knoche pointed out that bold colors are making a comeback this year.

"Preferences include some non-traditional accents like dried flowers and neutral flowers like succulents and Protea," she said. "Our new bridal arch is becoming a trendy option with multiple ways to make your ceremony blossom. We are also seeing a rising desire for tower centerpieces, which we offer as well."

Knoche noted that the floral department at each Strack & Van Til store offers high-quality flowers and arrangements and consultation and online ordering at strackandvantil.com.

"With those conveniences come trained floral designers who can help you with your wedding flower choices," said Knoche.

Denise Floral Designs owner Denise Golfis has been in business for about 30 years and has seen trends come and go. She noted the return of cascade bouquets for the brides, but with more modern flair and greenery and crafted in a free-form shape.

At the top of brides' wish lists for their bouquets are peonies, garden roses, anemones, spray roses, anthurium, hydrangea, phalaenopsis orchids and Hawaiian orchids. Clusters of stephanotis, a dainty white flower sometimes arranged with a pearl or rhinestone in the center, are also popular.

Golfis, who takes orders only by appointment at her showroom in St. John, said brides are drawn to higher-end greenery such as eucalyptus greens, in Silver Dollar, Gunny and Willow varieties, and Ruscus greenery. Also, Dusty Miller is a great option, which she said is in the gray family with a velvety texture.

"Bridesmaids' bouquets may have a couple of the same flowers as the bridal bouquet, but the bridal bouquet has to stand out," stated Golfis. "Where the bridesmaids may have color, the bride will usually have white."

For the ceremony, many brides are opting for candles floating in clear cylinder vases to decorate the aisle. Bows are not as popular anymore, noted Golfis. Some venues provide a wooden archway, and she will decorate it with swags of flowers and greenery.

Brides on a budget tend to keep ceremony flowers simple or transport them to the reception, she explained. Scabiosa in white, lavender, eggplant or burgundy is often used for reception centerpieces.

Golfis acknowledged that dusty blue has made a comeback as a wedding color and is often paired with gray. Accent trends include the return of gold to replace silver. And, she said, reception centerpieces come in five distinct types: Tall, low, floating candles, candelabras and metal rings with votives.

"Years ago, you saw uniform height centerpieces," Golfis said. "The different heights and types of today are a lot more interesting."

