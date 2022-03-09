Wedding fair returns to Blue Chip to show couples the possibilities for their big day

When it comes to love and marriage, getting to yes can be the easiest part.

It's what comes next — planning the wedding — that can be time consuming and somewhat frustrating.

But for all the brides and grooms to be, Blue Chip Casino, Hotel and Spa in Michigan City and the Times Media Co. have you covered. The pair are presenting Bride Blu, the ultimate in one-stop wedding shopping, from noon-3 p.m. March 13 at the hotel.

Bridal Blu, Northwest Indiana’s premier bridal show, is featuring some 60 vendors highlighting a wide selection of everything needed for a dream wedding — DJs, hair stylists, florists, bridal gowns, tuxedo rental, make-up artists, photographers, videographers and venues

“We are back and hopefully better than ever,” Jim Pellegrini, head of Marketing & Creative Services at the Times Media Co., says after last year's event was canceled by the pandemic. Pellegrini notes that entertainer and singer Blake Alexander will be hosting the show, mingling with guests and performing. Other activities include a fashion show showcasing the newest in wedding trends, a cash bar and hors d'oeuvres.

Attendees will receive tote bags and parking and coat check are free. To add to the fun, giveaways, samples and demonstrations will happen throughout the day, Blue Chip also will hold a grand-prize drawing for a trip to Las Vegas. Winners must be present.

“Attendees can expect a lot of energy from this year’s Bride Blu,” says Ashley Vossberg, sales manager at Blue Chip Casino, which is now certified in Southern Asian weddings and events. “So many of us in this industry are excited to be returning to normal. The people who work in this industry are so passionate, and I know we are all truly thrilled to show what we have to offer and get back to seeing the joy we create for our couples.”

Despite the pandemic, Vossberg says that Blue Chip was very fortunate to have a successful year for weddings in 2021.

“I attribute that to our Boyd cleanliness standards implemented in all areas of the hotel, casino, restaurants and banquets,” she says of the policies of the casino's parent company. “It is also important for us to be flexible with our couples during this time. We empathize with how difficult it can be to have to reschedule or scale back your wedding, but we are here to support and take care of our brides and grooms.”

She sees the wedding industry as returning to normal as more people get vaccinated.

“Some couples are requiring that their family members be vaccinated in order to attend their big day. We have also seen creative takes from one bride such as personalized hand sanitizer bottles and face masks,” continues Vossberg. “It has been challenging, but there are ways to have your wedding in a safe manner.”

Likewise, micro weddings with 50 or fewer guests are another adaptation to the coronavirus. Thinking small has its advantages: More time for the bride and groom to spend with their guests, monetary savings, less need for crowd control and more venue options such as cafes, gardens and the bar where you met.

“ Couples are leaning more toward intimacy when planning their weddings,” says Vossberg. “I believe the past two years have taught many of us the importance of keeping our loved ones close, and micro weddings is a way of showing the people who matter the most to you that you value them and want them to be part of one of the most special days of your life.”

Whether thinking big or small, Bride Blu adds up to a day of fun while getting design ideas for your wedding.

“It’s the perfect way to plan your wedding,” says Pellegrini.

