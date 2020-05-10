Wine can be great last-minute gift

Last year Wines launched her own premium wine series that is perfect for Mother’s Day. “I’m thrilled that Cooper’s Hawk has given me this amazing opportunity to create the Camille line of premium wines. The line celebrates human accomplishment and, in particular, honors courageous women who have ventured beyond their comfort zones. Camille is both my middle name and an alter ego that I draw upon when I’m taking on new challenges.”

“With the Camille wines being a tribute to brave women, I asked many people about who the bravest woman was in their life. Nearly all told me stories about their moms. I think we are all in awe of the sacrifice, courage and power our moms represent in our lives,” Wines explained. “We all have reserves of great courage and strength within us and there are some women in particular, whom draw on these deep wells of strength to become symbols of inspiration for us all. I wanted to pay tribute to the strong women who are my role models as well as the small acts of courage that we enact every day, whether it be in order to improve our own lives or those around us.”