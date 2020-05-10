Wine can be great last-minute gift

It’s been a difficult year to shop for Mother’s Day gifts. With non-essential businesses still not up and running like they normally would be, there hasn’t been an opportunity to browse through aisles to pick out a perfect gift.
There’s one item that there’s still time to get and that moms everywhere can use during the pandemic — wine.
In addition to toilet paper and hand sanitizer, another item that has been more in demand during the pandemic is alcohol. Alcoholic beverage sales rose by 55% in late March compared to the same time period last year according to the market research firm Nielsen. Online alcohol sales were up 243%.
Wine seems the appropriate gift for mothers, who during the pandemic may be spending every minute of the day in the confines of their home with their children, while also working with kids on e-learning and trying to maintain their own jobs.
A number of wine clubs exist where wine can be delivered right to your door, so if you’re looking for a gift that keeps on giving, a wine club membership is a good choice.
90+ Cellars is a wine club where you can receive quarterly shipments of three, six or 12 bottles, starting at $50 per quarter. The wines come from a number of different wineries, but the origin is a mystery. Higher valued wines are available at lower prices because they have a 90+ Cellars label and shipping is free.
The International Wine of the Month Club that has four options for receiving limited-production estate bottled wines. Monthly shipments include two bottles with prices ranging from $39.95 to $72.95, plus shipping.
Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurants also have a wine club, the largest in the country with about 450,000 wine enthusiasts. The company was founded in Orland Park, Illinois in 2005, and the club members have access to 12 limited-production specialty blends each year created exclusively for them along with rewards, special pricing and opportunities for dinners and wine-related travel. Wines are picked up at one of their 40-plus locations each month and you can select to get one or two wines each month. You can also opt to have wines shipped quarterly and gift memberships are available for three-, six- or 12-month periods.
“One of my favorite perks is our private ‘Friends of Cooper’s Hawk’ events that are hosted by wine and food luminaries and pop culture foodies,” said Emily Wines, vice president of Wine & Beverage Experience. ”Guests have included Tyler Florence, Marcus Samulesson, Richard Blais and Anne Burrell. Looking ahead, we are planning events with Christie Brinkley and have an upcoming wine collaboration with the Zac Brown Band.”
Wines holds the distinction of being one of only 32 female master sommeliers in the world and one of 28 in the country. She was also one of just two women and 15 professionals who have been awarded the prestigious Remi Krug Cup for passing all three sections — theory, service and blind tasing — of the Master Sommelier Diploma Examination on her first attempt.
Last year Wines launched her own premium wine series that is perfect for Mother’s Day. “I’m thrilled that Cooper’s Hawk has given me this amazing opportunity to create the Camille line of premium wines. The line celebrates human accomplishment and, in particular, honors courageous women who have ventured beyond their comfort zones. Camille is both my middle name and an alter ego that I draw upon when I’m taking on new challenges.”
The first wine in the series is called Camille BRAVE, which Wines describes as “a delightfully bold vintage that draws inspiration from the brave people who move us.” The second wine in the line, Camille PROUD, will be released in August.
“With the Camille wines being a tribute to brave women, I asked many people about who the bravest woman was in their life. Nearly all told me stories about their moms. I think we are all in awe of the sacrifice, courage and power our moms represent in our lives,” Wines explained. “We all have reserves of great courage and strength within us and there are some women in particular, whom draw on these deep wells of strength to become symbols of inspiration for us all. I wanted to pay tribute to the strong women who are my role models as well as the small acts of courage that we enact every day, whether it be in order to improve our own lives or those around us.”
Want to treat mom to a carry-out meal or cook up something special for her? Wines suggested something with a hint of sweetness. “For the Camille BRAVE, with the dominance of juicy, spicy Zinfandel, I recommend foods with a sweeter overtone. Teriyaki or barbecue-based sauces with pork is fantastic.”
Camille BRAVE is available for carry-out from Cooper’s Hawk locations when they're open. Visit chwinery.com for information.
Running Vines Winery in Chesterton isn’t open today, but you can purchase online gift cards to be used in their tasting room that re-opens tomorrow at 50% capacity. Wine tastings will be available when they re-open via table side service.
