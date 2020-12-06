Winter wonderland: Indiana's dunes offer a variety of winter activities

“The hike is easier during the winter months when the sand is cold and easier to climb on,” Senderhauf said.

3. Embrace your inner child

Whether you have kids or simply want to feel like a kid, sledding will do the trick.

The Indiana Dunes State Park allows sledding at just one of its dunes — Devil’s Slide. The slope runs from a high point atop the natural dunes down to the lakeshore.

Two years ago, the National Lakeshore designated a sledding hill at the park’s West Beach area.

“This spot, located behind the picnic area, has a large open sandy slope without any dune plants growing on it,” Rowe said. “It is the only area open in the national park for sledding to protect park resources and to keep visitors safe.”

4. Admire the Arctic-like shelf ice

One of the most beautiful sites along Lake Michigan in the winter is the shelf ice. Taking on an arctic appearance, the lake forms ice when the surface freezes. Large platforms of ice can be seen from the beach, where Rowe says visitors should remain.

“Be sure to enjoy this view from the safety of the shoreline and never venture out onto the ice,” he said.