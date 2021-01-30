With a plan for fort, Mokena boy gets lessons in civics and carpentry — and a free building permit

“They handed their papers to my wife, and we talked about it a bit. I thought it would be a good idea and then talked to Matt Ziska in our building department.” A few weeks later Ziska called Jameson and invited him, his parents and his friends to village hall to talk about the fort project.

Jameson wasn't expecting the response he got. “They said we’ll think about it. And like two weeks later we got an invite to the village hall. I wasn’t expecting that.”

At the hall, Ziska led Jameson through the steps for getting a permit and asked about his plans. Jameson said he learned a lot, “He (Ziska) was just talking about what the measurements would be and how to make it. My friend was bouncing the whole time."

After going through the review process Ziska did something the Tyler’s hadn’t anticipated. He handed Jameson a permit for the fort. “I was like what?! I was so surprised.”

Fleischer thinks the process could be a good thing for Jameson and young people in general.

“It gives him an idea, to learn how to do things the right way. And maybe he’ll look into government as something he might want to do in the future”