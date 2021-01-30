With a plan for fort, Mokena boy gets lessons in civics and carpentry — and a free building permit

Like many towns, Mokena is no stranger to granting building permits. But this is believed to be the first permit it has issued for a "fort" with an application from a 9-year-old.
Jameson Tyler is that 9-year-old. And, permit secured, Jameson plans to construct a fort in his yard with the help of his friends, his parents and some union carpenters.
Jameson’s parents weren’t so keen on the idea of a fort. His mom, Lisa Tyler, tried to deter him with the need for a building permit.
“I just said I'm building a fort and they said you need a permit,” Jameson said. “So we decided to go to the mayor’s house.”
Jameson and his friends made up plans for the fort, with measurements of the yard and an ambitious list of features, including a TV and solar panel to power it. “We're going to try and get solar panels in so we can watch TV.”
That same day, Jameson and his friends were bringing their papers to Mokena Village President Frank Fleischer’s house nearby. When the boys dropped their plans off with the mayor’s wife, they asked if they could get a permit for the fort.
Fleischer was taken aback by the boy’s gumption and saw it as a good opportunity to show how local government can help. “I thought this might be a nice learning experience.
“They handed their papers to my wife, and we talked about it a bit. I thought it would be a good idea and then talked to Matt Ziska in our building department.” A few weeks later Ziska called Jameson and invited him, his parents and his friends to village hall to talk about the fort project.
Jameson wasn't expecting the response he got. “They said we’ll think about it. And like two weeks later we got an invite to the village hall. I wasn’t expecting that.”
At the hall, Ziska led Jameson through the steps for getting a permit and asked about his plans. Jameson said he learned a lot, “He (Ziska) was just talking about what the measurements would be and how to make it. My friend was bouncing the whole time."
After going through the review process Ziska did something the Tyler’s hadn’t anticipated. He handed Jameson a permit for the fort. “I was like what?! I was so surprised.”
Fleischer thinks the process could be a good thing for Jameson and young people in general.
“It gives him an idea, to learn how to do things the right way. And maybe he’ll look into government as something he might want to do in the future”
Fleischer says Ziska will check on the project as it progresses to make it an ongoing learning process about how government works. And Fleischer added another sweetener: Dropping the permit fee. “We're not charging him. We'll eat this one.”
In gratitude for what the Village of Mokena has done, Tyler reached out to CBS Chicago, “just to give a shout out to the mayor.” Since then, Jameson and his mom have been interviewed by WGN Radio as well. “It definitely escalated,” Lisa Tyler said, laughing. “I thought it would stop with the permit.”
A few days ago, Tyler got another call from the carpenter’s union, offering to help make Jameson’s fort plans a reality.
Tony Janowski, executive director of the Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters, reached out through a mutual friend. “We had mutual friends or I don’t think I would have been comfortable accepting the offer,” Tyler said.
Jameson will now spend a few weekend days at the carpenters union hall in Elk Grove Village, where he will learn a bit from the pros. “I might do a bit of the work, too,” he said.
The carpenters have pledged to see the construction through and the fort is scheduled to be delivered to the Tyler’s yard on Feb. 6.
Jameson and his family are grateful for the help. “I can’t express enough how much we appreciate how much everyone, even complete strangers, have gone out of their way to help a young boy with his dreams,” Tyler said.