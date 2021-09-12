Working to ease the pain: Tom Dabertin heads up National Headache Foundation

Tom Dabertin's latest work venture is particularly rewarding.
As the executive director and CEO of the National Headache Foundation in Chicago, Dabertin is helping to forward the mission of the foundation to "cure headache and to ease its pain and suffering."
Dabertin, whom Regionites know as the co-founder and chairman of Whiting's world famous Pierogi Fest, took on his new job at the National Headache Foundation last November.
"I feel privileged to work with a board comprised of prominent medical and business leaders from around the nation," Dabertin said.
Dabertin, who has worked and consulted for various non-profit organizations and other businesses in Northwest Indiana and Chicago through the years, said he was ready for a new venture when he took the job at NHF.
"I decided it was time for me to take on the next challenge. I've always enjoyed challenges," he said. "I've had a wonderful set of opportunities in my career," added Dabertin, who has also worked as director of operations for the Museum of Science and Industry.
The Whiting resident said it's rewarding to be at the helm of the National Headache Foundation in its 51st year of existence.
"This is the oldest and largest foundation (for) headache and migraine disease," he said.
"Forty million people suffer from migraines in the U.S. alone. There's a lot of misunderstanding when it comes to headaches and migraines," Dabertin said, adding he wants to do his part to help people who suffer with headaches through his work at the foundation.
The foundation helps to increase awareness of what headache disorders are; works on advocacy issues with governmental, insurance companies and the public, in general; provides educational information to patients, medical personnel and the public; and supports headache research.
Dabertin said the foundation is excited to launch a new app-based training program for medical practitioners this month.
"It's a nice new method of training and providing information to medical practitioners," he explained, adding that most people suffering from head pain often go to their primary physicians first to seek help.
"We also have a Work Migraine program that employers can access for their employees," Dabertin said, about the variety of programs and tools available through the foundation. There's also a Migraine University program geared to students.
"People can go to our website to find all kinds of tools for information and assistance," he said.
Dabertin said he had suffered from migraines when he was younger.
"I'm fortunate I've grown out of them as I got older. They've become less severe," he said.
"My first exposure to them as a child was that my mother had migraines," he said. "I remember how bad and disruptive those migraines were."
Dabertin said he's happy to help others through this organization which promotes a "cause near and dear to my heart."
As executive director of the foundation, Dabertin said he's "loving" his job.
Dabertin commutes daily from his Whiting home to downtown Chicago where the foundation's headquarters are located. He called Whiting "an idyllic" town which he loves.
"And my commute to downtown Chicago is only 19 miles from Whiting," he said. Sometimes he's even ridden his bike to work.
Dabertin said the foundation's building, located in River North, is a dog friendly building. He said he's fortunate to be able to bring his dogs Luna and Duke to the office once a week.
Dabertin sees it as a nice opportunity for dog lovers. "And it makes for happy pets."
To learn more about the National Headache Foundation and its programs, visit headaches.org.