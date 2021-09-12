Working to ease the pain: Tom Dabertin heads up National Headache Foundation

Tom Dabertin's latest work venture is particularly rewarding.

As the executive director and CEO of the National Headache Foundation in Chicago, Dabertin is helping to forward the mission of the foundation to "cure headache and to ease its pain and suffering."

Dabertin, whom Regionites know as the co-founder and chairman of Whiting's world famous Pierogi Fest, took on his new job at the National Headache Foundation last November.

"I feel privileged to work with a board comprised of prominent medical and business leaders from around the nation," Dabertin said.

Dabertin, who has worked and consulted for various non-profit organizations and other businesses in Northwest Indiana and Chicago through the years, said he was ready for a new venture when he took the job at NHF.

"I decided it was time for me to take on the next challenge. I've always enjoyed challenges," he said. "I've had a wonderful set of opportunities in my career," added Dabertin, who has also worked as director of operations for the Museum of Science and Industry.

The Whiting resident said it's rewarding to be at the helm of the National Headache Foundation in its 51st year of existence.