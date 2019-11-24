GARY — Virgil Moore, 85, never passes up an opportunity to pray.
That’s why, in September 1995, Moore readily agreed to recite the opening prayer ahead of a Gary Common Council meeting at the request of then-councilmen Roy Pratt and Chuck Hughes.
“I said ‘Sure, sure,’” Moore, a longtime deacon at Koinonia Missionary Baptist Church in Gary, said.
Moore was the obvious choice back then as a man of faith and an all-around “great guy,” Hughes, now executive director for the Gary Chamber of Commerce, said.
“If my memory serves me correctly, Roy and I, knowing that Virgil Moore was a man of deep faith and conviction, asked him to do it, and then we asked him to do it again and again,” he said. “And subsequently, it became an official position for him on the council.”
And the rest is history.
This year marks Moore’s 24th anniversary offering prayer ahead of Common Council meetings, in which he says he always gives thanks to God, prays for the city’s future, and asks for wisdom on the council.
Moore also serves as the council’s financial adviser and is a certified public accountant.
‘A positive light’
Before every meeting, Moore said he usually reflects on the news of the day or any challenges facing the city, the council or nation.
Once Gary Council President Ron Brewer, D-at large, asks everyone in the audience to stand for the prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance, that’s when a soft-spoken Moore heads up to the podium and bows his head.
“We pray, Oh God, that godly wisdom will overtake this Common Council and this administration,” Moore said during a prayer ahead of the Oct. 15 meeting. “So much that our thoughts and decisions of this council and administration will come to fruition and the things that are discussed and decided on will bring great things to the city of Gary.”
Moore said in 24 years, he has missed, maybe, 10 meetings.
Brewer described Moore as a “man of integrity.”
“When he’s not there, he’s missed. It’s something we look forward to, in having him there and to start us off the right way and in a positive light,” Brewer said.
Church and state
Moore remains a spiritual staple at City Hall, even as city councils and school boards across the country increasingly turn away from opening ceremonial prayers, citing controversy amid a renewed call for the separation of church and state.
“Everyone has a right to serve a God of their own choice, and I know there are people of different faith in attendance, but I would think and hope that when I offer a prayer to my God, pray to your God. Don’t reject my choice,” Moore said.
In 2014, a divided Supreme Court ruled that city councils and other governmental bodies can begin their meetings with prayer, a long-held tradition, even if it favors a particular religion over others. The ruling brought an end to a 2007 case that challenged the legality of one town’s use of Christian prayer before government meetings.
“I feel that if there were more people of faith in Gary, and more people had a fear of God in this city, things would be much better,” Moore said.
Humble beginnings
While his parents were faithful churchgoers, Moore was a rebellious child and said he didn’t accept Christ as his lord and savior until he was 53.
“One Saturday, my daughter, who was 8 years old at the time, she asked me, ‘Dad, why don’t we ever go to church?’ and it kind of hit me, and it hit me hard. So two Sundays after that, we went to church. And we were baptized three Sundays after that,” Moore said.
Moore grew up in South Bend, where met his wife of 60 years, Rosie. There, he worked as a Singer sewing machine salesman for little pay out of high school.
He and his wife moved to Gary in 1959 for to the promise of a better life and a good-paying job in the mills.
“I got married on a Sunday, moved to Gary on a Monday and started at Inland Steel on a Tuesday,” Moore said. “There wasn’t much in South Bend back then. The old Studebaker Corporation closed down and the Singer sowing machine factory had closed down, so there wasn’t much available.”
'A change in Gary'
At the time, Gary was a prosperous city with good schools, low crime and a promising future.
Since offering that first prayer to the council in 1995, Moore has watched the ever-changing faces of City Hall in a constant struggle to bounce back from the post-steel economic depression — 28 councilpersons and five mayors, to be exact.
He now lives with his wife in the city's Horace Mann section, their two children grown. He's fully aware of the changes Gary has gone through since he and his wife first stepped foot in the city in 1959.
“When I moved here, education was in good standing. Jobs were available. Crime was minimal. So that’s certainly different in all those aspects today. But I feel that there’s going to be a change in Gary,” he said.
These days, he finds himself praying at council meetings for a better Gary.
“I still feel that there’s promise for Gary. And I feel that maybe I can play a part somewhere,” he said. “That would be my desire to see that.”