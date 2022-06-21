Light preempt

In a Vanderbilt match at the ACBL Spring Championships, my fellow Alabaman Larry Sealy was today's South. He traded on the favorable vulnerability to open with a featherweight preempt; I'll admit that action would not have occurred to stodgy me. North innocently raised to five clubs.

The contract needed a little luck. As the cards lay, it also needed good play, but Sealy delivered. The defense led and continued spades, and Sealy ruffed and led a trump to dummy's king, winning, and a trump to his queen.

Trump length

When West discarded, declarer needed a friendly layout to have a chance. He let the nine of diamonds ride, led a second diamond -- king, ace -- and took the queen as East followed. Sealy next ruffed a spade, reducing to the same trump length as East, and took the queen, king and ace of hearts, as East followed again.

It was then Trick 12, and declarer had the J-9 of trumps behind East's A-10. With dummy to lead, Sealy was sure of one more trick. Making five.

Daily question

You hold: S Q J 10 9 6 H J 10 7 6 2 D K 4 C 7. Your partner opens one diamond, you bid one spade and he rebids two diamonds. What do you say?

ANSWER: This situation is uneasy. To bid two hearts is tempting; partner might even have a hand with six diamonds and four hearts. Still, a bid of two hearts would be forcing and unlimited in strength and might induce him to bid too much. A contract of two diamonds should produce a plus. Pass.

