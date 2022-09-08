Lightning Bug Festival brings two days of music to the Region

Music fans will want to be in Porter County this weekend.

The annual Lightning Bug Festival is back in Valparaiso this year and bringing hot bands to the Region for two days of musical enjoyment.

Lightning Bug Music Festival runs Friday and Saturday at Valparaiso's Sunset Hill Farm. A diverse collection of bands and musicians will light up two stages this year with various musical genres.

"The first year for the festival was 2015 and it was a single day event," said John Westbrook, president of Lightning Bug Music Festival.

The festival last happened four years ago. Westbrook said they are happy to finally be bringing it back to the Region. Like all other live entertainment, the festival was halted the last few years because of the pandemic.

Among new features this year are on-site camping and an additional stage.

Westbrook said prior to becoming president of the festival, he was a big fan of the event.

"I attended it in 2018 with my parents and sister," he said. Westbrook said Sunset Hill Park is the perfect venue for an event of this type.

"It's a beautiful venue with prairie grass behind," he added. Westbrook said attendees travel from various places to enjoy the musical event. Fans, he said, have come from the Region and throughout Chicagoland as well as Michigan, Indianapolis, Milwaukee and various states including Colorado.

"We have topnotch talent performing," Westbrook said, adding many people will travel to see many of these popular touring bands.

Headlining the festival will be Railroad Earth. Other bands on the roster include Cedric Burnside, Lindsay Lou, Duane Betts, Ghost Light, The Lil Smokies, Mikaela Davis & Southern Star and others.

In addition to the rich music schedule, guests will also enjoy art installations, yoga and meditation. Food and drink vendors will also be featured.

"We've seen that live music is healing to people," said Westbrook. "It's a very powerful thing.

"We've created this music festival to shed light on how important live music is to the musicians and to fans," he added.

The festival is also a benefit for Backline, with a portion of the proceeds going to the organization which connects music industry professionals with mental health and wellness resources.