Liked 'Hamilton'? New documentary shows where it came from

The virus pandemic and calls for social justice have scrambled the original schedules for the documentary and “Hamilton.” Disney had wanted “Hamilton” to be in movie theaters in October, but put it on Disney+ and moved it up to coincide with Independence Day. “We Are Freestyle Love Supreme” was supposed to go first in June but that was pushed back to Friday in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests.

Miranda hasn't been stressed over the changes and is actually relieved that “Hamilton” — the show everyone has been clamoring to see — arrived first. “It’s all happening the way that it’s supposed to happen,” he says. “I’m really grateful ‘Hamilton’s" out first.”

In addition to Miranda, his improv group consists of Utkarsh Ambudkar, Anthony Veneziale, Chris Sullivan and Broadway veterans Christopher Jackson and James Monroe Iglehart. Thomas Kail, the Tony Award-nominated director of “Hamilton,” co-created and directs the group with Veneziale.

The documentary gives fans of “Hamilton” a chance to see when Miranda's talent was forged. For the man himself, it's a timeline of his career. It opens before he started dating the woman who would be his wife and the mother of his kids. And he's at a professional low point: He's just been told “In the Heights” is not ready for the stage.