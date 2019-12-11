Mark Spencer, director of Gary’s West Side Theatre Guild’s “The Lion King Jr.,” sees the timing to bringing the beloved tale to the stage as appropriate despite its non-holiday setting.
“It’s not a Christmas-themed piece, but it’s a universal piece,” he said. “It’s timeless and it’s for all seasons. The idea of the circle of life and the way it’s illustrated, and the songs are so infectious that it became an instant classic when it was released 25 years ago.”
Opening Dec. 12 and running through Dec. 22 at West Side’s Garry Street Theatre, “King” is the tale of the young lion Simba. The heir to the throne of the Pride Lands, Simba is caught in conflict with his uncle, Scar, who murders Simba’s father and attempts to assume the reign of the kingdom in his own right.
Taking its cue from tales from the Bible’s Old Testament and William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet,” “The Lion King” was a box office and smash when it first hit theaters in 1994. Featuring songs such as “Can You Feel The Love Tonight,” “Circle of Life” and “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King,” the original animated “King” brought in nearly $1B at the box office a quarter century ago.
“King” was adapted for the stage in 1997, where it received a half dozen Tony Awards and holds the title of best-selling production in Broadway history. The tale was re-imagined for a CGI-enhanced big screen earlier this year and has taken in nearly $1.7 billion at the box office to date.
“This one has been on our bucket list and one we’ve wanted to tackle for some time,” Spencer said. “In a list of shows that our kids and community members have indicated they wanted to see on stage, ‘The Lion King’ kept coming up.”
West Side Theatre’s Guild’s production of “King” is an abbreviated version of the musical, running approximately an hour in length. More than three dozen school age actors, singers and dancers are bringing “King” to life in Spencer’s show.
“All of the classic songs that most of our young people have been raised with are preserved and intact,” Spencer said of his adaptation. “The story line is still structurally sound and in the classic format that we know, but it’s condensed to a duration of about 60 minutes.”
FYI: “The Lion King Jr.” runs at 7 p.m. Dec. 12-14 and Dec. 19-21, 4 p.m. Dec. 15 and 22 at Gerry Street Theatre, 900 Gerry St., Gary. Cost is $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Call 219-390-9784.