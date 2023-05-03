It’s rare that someone spends more than four decades in the same job anymore, especially in a stressful and taxing career. That’s exactly where Lisa Porter is — more than 40 years in as a registered nurse in the Renal Dialysis Unit of Methodist Hospital’s Southlake campus in Merrillville. And she wouldn’t have it any other way.

Her presence is a light for her co-workers and patients, who have expressed how her care made a difference. In recognition of that, Porter this year received the hospital's Daisy Award, which is part of a national program.

According to Nursing Manager Cyndi Rogers, who oversees Porter’s department, there has been a lot of positive patient feedback related to her care.

“She is the most sweet and compassionate nurse to be around. She looks for the little things to make their stay here as easy as it possibly can be,” says Rogers. “She’s one of those nurses who follows up and makes sure the needs of her patients have been met.”

Rogers, who has worked with Porter for a year and a half, says Porter also has a big effect on nurses who are new to the field. “She is definitely a mentor to others,” Rogers says.

In addition to her typical nursing duties, Porter also is the unit-based wound and ostomy nurse. “She’s got extra education that way and monitors skin care of the patients,” says Rogers.

Porter credits her mother as her inspiration to become a nurse. As Porter reached a point in nursing school where she was discouraged and thinking about quitting, her mother urged her to finish and enrolled to go to school alongside her. The duo studied together and graduated from Indiana University Northwest in Gary together, then both went to work at Methodist. Her mother, who passed away a couple years ago, worked at the hospital about 25 years.

Porter says she feels humbled, honored and surprised to be recognized as a top nurse in the Region by peer review. And while she’s hesitant to accept accolades for doing the job she signed up to do, a co-worker reminded her that such recognition is good for the profession. “She made me realize it is good for nurses everywhere to know that you can get recognition for a being a caring nurse and doing everything we do to take care of our patients.”

Her favorite part of her role is the opportunity to go beyond the daily tasks of giving medications and taking vital signs. “It’s lending an ear and giving emotional support and doing extra things that make people feel better and more comfortable, like getting a warm blanket from the warmer or holding their hand or just talking with them.”

The biggest thing she said she’s learned as a nurse is the importance of being a team player. “I never did sports, so never really understood being part of team before. But you need to support the other nurses and help one another. To be successful, you have to take care of each other. It’s everybody’s unit and everybody’s patients.”

She's also quick to acknowledge the outstanding leadership she has.

Porter has been married to her high school sweetheart, Tim, since 1981 and the couple has two daughter, both nurses, six grandchildren and one great grandchild. “Babysitting is the joy of my life,” she says. “We like camping. We have a cabin and like to spend time there. We have a big family, and we are really close.”