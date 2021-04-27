Little Love
Meet Little Love who was given up by her previous owner because the owner had health issues. She is a... View on PetFinder
Charles A. Goforth, 57, pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated battery, a level 3 felony, Lake Criminal Court records show.
The parent told police she was picking up her daughter from practice about 4:30 p.m. April 15 when she noticed a small baggie containing white powder in the parking lot.
North and southbound lanes of Indianapolis Boulevard were temporarily shut down near the crash at the 45th Avenue intersection.
Police said they found the accused, Kenneth Ratliff, "asleep under the covers of the bed in the main room of the apartment" in the 200 block of Brown Street.
A vehicle had struck a pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle involved fled the scene but was later found by Merrillville police.
"He was a super kind-hearted person. He was very generous," said Danielle Ciesielski, Shaun Kowalewski's cousin. "He loved his family."
WATCH NOW: Family endures man's 'horrendous' comments as judge sentences him for killing 'gentle giant'
"To stab a human being 35 times is unimaginable," the victim's sister said. "It's more than anyone should have to endure."
"It's very clear that you can't have vulgar messages on flags or signs, and this is clearly a violation of city ordinance," said Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr.
Mark A. Jaramillo, 46, of Crown Point, was in custody Wednesday on one count of murder in the homicide of Rafeal J. Marcano, 27, of Hobart.
UPDATE: Suspect fires 30 rounds from AR-15 at cops; gun recovered, manhunt underway, Lake County police say
Police were searching late Wednesday for a suspect who allegedly fired an AR-15 rifle at police, striking a Lake County squad car in Gary, the sheriff said.