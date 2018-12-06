“Oh, there’s no plate like ham for the holidays…”
Delight your guests and make a delicious tender ham the star of your holiday feast.
“You’ll find the largest variety of smoked hams in the Midwest at your local Strack & Van Til store,” said Meat Department Director Gary Teachman. “Choose from a selection of quality hams to serve at your traditional holiday dinner, including bone-in and boneless, spiral sliced and fully cooked or easy to carve and simple to cook.”
Hosting a crowd? A Smithfield Hickory Smoked Half Ham is a larger size ham that’s ideal for big holiday gatherings. Naturally hardwood smoked, gluten free and fully cooked, this is a great ham at an excellent price, said Teachman. There are no center slices removed, which means there’s up to 28 percent more center meat per ham versus portion hams.
Seeking a spiral sliced ham? Teachman noted that Strack & Van Til has numerous options from which to choose. For instance, Cure 81, Hillshire Farm, Sugardale, Cook’s and Best Choice are all available in various tasty flavors from Honey to Brown Sugar Glazed.
Step up to a Smithfield Hickory Smoked Bone-in Spiral Sliced Half Ham in the red foil package and indulge in a mouth-watering delicacy. This naturally hickory smoked, spiral sliced, hand trimmed, fully cooked succulent ham has natural juices and includes a packet of glaze.
For a real treat, try the Pecan Praline coated Smithfield Spiral Sliced Ham. “This is a special flavor your family and guests will not forget,” Teachman said.
Strack & Van Til’s Meat Department also carries great traditional, quality hams such as Hillshire Spiral Sliced in several flavors and Fleur De Lis Premium Hardwood Smoked Ham.
If you prefer a boneless variety with a flavorful smoked flavor, a Kentucky Legend ham is the perfect solution. Choose a half or whole ham for a larger celebration and a Kentucky Legend Petite Ham for a smaller gathering. All are easy to carve and cook.
“Keep an eye out for Strack & Van Til’s $4 off coupon on a half or whole Kentucky Legend Ham,” said Teachman.
Whether your family is large or small and has personal favorites or are establishing a new tradition, you’ll find the ham you’re looking for at your local Strack & Van Til.
Remember, “For the holidays, you can’t beat ham sweet ham.”
