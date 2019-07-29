Steel and a rich variety of food have long fed the Region's economy and stomachs.
Region restaurants are staffed by an array of Chefs of Steel — culinary wizards who wow us with every imaginable food on the cultural spectrum.
Many of you also are familiar with the excitement surrounding network and cable cooking competition programs, such as "Iron Chef" and "Master Chef."
Now The Times has found a new way of showcasing the tantalizing talents of Region culinary wizards while building up to an exciting live cooking competition.
Every Sunday heading into September, nwi.com and The Times Lifestyle section will profile a new South Shore Chef of Steel.
You'll learn what makes these top Region chefs tick through engaging profiles and exclusive online videos. They'll also share the recipes for their signature dishes.
Those profiles will culminate in some of the best Region chefs going head to head in our first annual South Shore Chefs of Steel competition on Sept. 21, a Saturday afternoon, in Crown Point's new Bulldog Park.
Stay tuned for more details on that special public and family event each Sunday leading up to the grand finale.
Jewel-Osco and the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority are sponsoring the event, which will be open to the public and will be livestreamed on our website and Facebook page.
Until then, get ready to learn from the masters of some of the hottest Region eateries and see the best and most creative culinary offerings in our profile series.
We also want to hear from readers about any suggested chefs or restaurants to take part in the competition.
To recommend a chef or restaurant from a Region brewery or gastropub, email Times feature writer Eloise Valadez at eloise.valadez@nwi.com.
Please also email suggestions for future Chefs of Steel themes and possible contestants, including the categories of fine dining or various types of ethnic cuisine.