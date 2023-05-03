Ask any woman who has given birth in a hospital and they’ll likely note the kindness of a nurse.

Lizette Leitelt is one of those special people who spends her shifts in the Family Birthing Center at St. Catherine Hospital helping women through labor and caring for them as they recover and adapt to becoming mothers.

Although she’s been a Labor, Delivery, Recovery, Postpartum nurse since 2003, she says it never gets old. “There are so many things to do as an LDRP nurse, so many things to teach your patients and be an advocate for them,” says Leitelt.

The Bishop Noll graduate attended Purdue University Calumet, where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing. After a short time as a nurse fellow in a medical/surgical unit, she transferred to the Family Birthing Center following graduation.

“Lizette is amazing at multitasking. She is the unit’s charge nurse, but she wears many hats,” says LaTina D. Ashana RN, BSN, and nurse manager. “Not only does she take care of patients, she does the unit’s schedule, assigns preceptors to new staff — she also will precept — all while serving as a role model to her co-workers. She is one of the most experienced nurses on the unit. She is coming up on her 20th year in nursing. No matter what is going on on the unit, she always maintains a positive attitude and calm demeanor.”

This explains why Leitelt was chosen as a top nurse in the Region by peer review.

Leitelt says was influenced by growing up with older cousins who were nurses and encouraged by her parents in her career choice.

“The biggest thing I have learned in my role as a nurse is teamwork is a must for success in patient care,” she says. "When I was being trained, my preceptors taught me to always assist my co-workers when they have a difficult team of patients or have too many tasks at one time. I also precept the newer nurses and make sure to emphasize the importance of teamwork."

Her dedication to teamwork has been noticed. “Lizette provides a blueprint for what it means to be a nurse,” Ashana says. “She loves what she does, and despite any challenges, she comes to work with a smile and puts her patients first and provides them the best care — all while being a team player and lending a hand to her co-workers. She cares for her patients by listening to them, supporting them and advocating for them, every day, every shift. That’s important for patients to feel like they matter and they are being heard. Lizette makes all of her patients feel this way.”

“I want my patients and their families to feel special and cared for like I would want myself and my family to be treated and cared for," Leitelt says. "Being in pain and at a hospital not knowing what to expect is scary. I want my patients to know and understand their plan of care, that includes keeping them informed of their care and educated on what we as nurses are doing to help them.”

Leitelt delivered her own son in the department in 2010 with her amazing crew of nurses there for her. She enjoys watching him play hockey and baseball and hanging out with her pups.