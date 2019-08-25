Lobster Cobb Salad
For the salad for 2 guests:
1 ripe Hass avocado, diced (sprinkle with a pinch of salt)
1/4 small English Cucumber, sliced in half moons
1 hard boiled egg, chopped or quartered
A 1-1/2-2 pound lobster, meat pulled, cut in 3/4-inch dice (we coat ours in a bit of mayo, chopped shallots, lemon zest and salt and pepper)
A few cooked shrimp
1/2 pint cherry tomatoes, cut in half
1/2 pound smoked thick cut bacon, fried and crumbled
3/4 cup crumbly blue cheese
A quarter of red onion, slivered
1/2 cup of your favorite Buttermilk or other dressing (ours is homemade, like a blend of Louie Dressing and a fresh dill buttermilk)
1 large heart of Romaine head, washed and spun dry, chopped
DIRECTIONS: Coat the Romaine in the dressing, serve in a large oval bowl and make a pretty presentation with lines of each of the ingredients.