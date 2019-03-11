HOBART – Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana staff joke that, once a year, they invite 400 of their best friends to lunch. That invitation, nearly 20 years old, continued Sunday at the Dine with the Chefs fundraiser at Avalon Manor.
Put together the talents of 20 area chefs, tables filled with silent auctions and 400 hungry participants you have an afternoon not for the timid of tummy.
How’s this for a menu – mini pierogies, gelato, chicken tinga tostada, beef brisket and smoked pulled pork on cornbread? And that’s just hors d’oeuvres.
“This is absolutely amazing,” said Jodi Bella, Meals on Wheels business development manager and chair of the benefit. “It’s representative of the heart of the people of this region.”
Meals on Wheels provides lunches to 1,500 clients daily in Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties and is preparing to serve LaPorte County. Based in Merrillville, the agency uses 700 volunteers to reach the public.
While people and food drive Meals on Wheels, participating chefs have their own recipes for success.
“No measurements,” said Jerome Kucharski of Pierogi Square in Crown Point. “We never measure. Everything we do is by touch.”
“It’s a combination of flavors, a working pot of ingredients that work together,” said Jerett Nelson of Provecho Latin Provisions in Crown Point. “You put passion into your cooking and you get good things out of it.”
From Frank’s Backyard BBQ in Cedar Lake, chef Robert Schrumm said a good recipe takes “lots of time.”
Still, the ultimate test of any recipe is someone trying it and hopefully liking it.
Vicki Polyak, of St. John, said the chicken tinga fajita was fantastic. “Really spicy and tasty,” she said. “Everything in it tasted wild.”
Lisa Milla, of Dyer, liked the pulled pork on cornbread with cilantro coleslaw. “The buttery cornbread and the smoky pulled pork made a good combination,” she said.
The actual sit-down meal began with homemade cupcakes, which Gayle Faga, of Schererville, liked. “To start a meal with cupcakes was very inventive,” she said, adding she also liked the tomato bisque soup that followed.
While Faga had a German chocolate cupcake, Beth Grimm, of Schererville, had a salted caramel cupcake, which she described as “awesome.”
Participants had their choice of tomato bisque soup or poblano corn chowder. Judy Wallen, of Merrillville, had the chowder. “It was nice and creamy,” she said. “I thought it would have more of a corn taste, but it was very smooth, very nice.”
Faga, who works in the Meals on Wheels office, is a former volunteer driver. Her route included 16 stops.
“The people we go to are happy to greet us,” she said. “We have a moment for conversation, we give them their meal, and we’re on our way. Plus, we get to check on them, and that’s important, because we follow up if there’s no answer at home.”