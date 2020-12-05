 Skip to main content
Local college results

Jonathan Miano, The Times

Saturday's Results

Women’s basketball

IU South Bend 62, IU Northwest 52

IUSB (9-14-14-25)

Robards 15, Haynes 4, K. Gard 13, Fisher 10, M. Gard 1, Doi 8, Trenshaw 5, Schumacher 6. Totals — 21-61 12-17 62.

IUN (12-14-18-8)

Boles 11, Schmidt 14, Martin 9, Siems 0, Jaksich 8, Martin 5, Long 3, Geisler 2. Totals — 20-44 9-15 52.

3-point field goals: IUSB 8 (Robards 5, Doi 2, Trenshaw 1); IUN 3 (Jaksich 2, Long 1). Team fouls: IUSB 14, IUN 16. Fouled out: Siems (IUN). Records: IUSB 1-0; IUN 1-4.

