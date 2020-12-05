Local college results

Saturday's Results
Women’s basketball
IU South Bend 62, IU Northwest 52
IUSB (9-14-14-25)
Robards 15, Haynes 4, K. Gard 13, Fisher 10, M. Gard 1, Doi 8, Trenshaw 5, Schumacher 6. Totals — 21-61 12-17 62.
IUN (12-14-18-8)
Boles 11, Schmidt 14, Martin 9, Siems 0, Jaksich 8, Martin 5, Long 3, Geisler 2. Totals — 20-44 9-15 52.
3-point field goals: IUSB 8 (Robards 5, Doi 2, Trenshaw 1); IUN 3 (Jaksich 2, Long 1). Team fouls: IUSB 14, IUN 16. Fouled out: Siems (IUN). Records: IUSB 1-0; IUN 1-4.
